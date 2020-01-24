You are the owner of this article.
2020 IWCOA Girls' State Wrestling
2020 IWCOA Girls' State Wrestling

011919bp-girls-state-wrestling-1

AGWSR's Ali Gerbracht controls Bettendorf's Ella Schmit on the way to the 106-pound championship at the Iowa Girls State Wrestling tournament last season in Waverly.

 Brandon Pollock

WAVERLY -- The 2020 Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls' State Wrestling tournament kicks off today at 5 p.m. at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. 

Below is a collection of stories from last year's state tournament and that of the first champion from last year's inaugural event -- Ali Gerbracht. 

Last year's results

Results

106 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS — Ali Gerbracht (AGWSR) pinned Hannah Michael (Union), 1:31, Ella Schmit (Bettendorf) pinned Chloe Krebsbach (Osage), 2:58.

CHAMPIONSHIP — Gerbracht dec. Schmit 4-1.

THIRD PLACE — Krebsbach pinned Michael, 2:50.

FIFTH PLACE — Sayde Mull (Pleasantville) pinned Karley Havener (Hinton), 1:49.

113 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS — Tateum Park (Davenport North) pinned Kari German (Starmont), 3:12, Meridian Snitker (Waukon) pinned Rylee Rodish (Waukon), 3:29.

CHAMPIONSHIP — Park dec. Snitker, 8-1.

THIRD PLACE — German pinned Rodish, 1:44.

FIFTH PLACE — Madi Adams (Osage) pinned Emily Ruby (Denver), 2:26.

120 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS — Chloe Clemons (CR Jefferson) dec. Ashlynn Miller (North Cedar), 10-1. Jacey Meier (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Brynn Miller (Pleasantville), 2:37.

CHAMPIONSHIP — Clemons pinned J. Meier, 3:51.

THIRD PLACE — A. Miller pinned B. Miller, 2:25.

FIFTH PLACE — Anna Sondall (Boone) pinned Ilia Hostetter (Colfax-Mingo), 2:27.

126 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS — Sydney Park (Davenport Central) pinned Toni Maloy (Charles City), 1:24. Regan Griffith (Waukon) pinned Marley Hagerty (Charles City), 2:38

CHAMPIONSHIP — Park pinned Griffith, 4:07.

THIRD PLACE — Hagerty dec. Maloy, 3-1, SV.

FIFTH PLACE — Mariah Webster (Colfax-Mingo) pinned Clarissa Huisman (Osage), 5:11.

132 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS — Annika Behrends (WSR) pinned Kylie Doty (Colfax-Mingo), 3:25. Olivia Diggins (Logan-Magnolia) dec. Evah Owens (Central City), 8-1.

CHAMPIONSHIP — Behrends dec. Diggins, 10-9

THIRD PLACE — Owens pinned Doty, :58.

FIFTH PLACE — Rylee Vercande (Mid-Prairie) dec. Emma Grimm (Charles City), 14-3.

138 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS — Avery Meier (WSR) pinned Abby Bechtel (WSR), 1:54, Maddison Buffum (Missouri Valley) pinned Makayla Mostek (Osage), 2:28.

CHAMPIONSHIP — A. Meier pinned Buffum, 1:56.

THIRD PLACE — Mostek won by inj. def over Bechtel.

FIFTH PLACE — Mylei Henderson (West Liberty) dec. Carlie Frost (Waterloo West), 7-3.

152 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS — Toyia Griffin (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Haley Eckerman (WSR), 1:25, Hedda Kveum (WSR) pinned Allie Cross (Charles City), 5:51.

CHAMPIONSHIP — Griffin pinned Kveum, :16.

THIRD PLACE — Eckerman dec. Cross, 10-6.

FIFTH PLACE — Gabby Corday (Denver) pinned Brittany Shover (Denver), 2:30.

170 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS — Jacenta Sargisson (LeMars) pinned Josie Matgen (LeMars), :33, Nevaeh Bushaw (Waukon) pinned Lila Meyer (Denver), :37.

CHAMPIONSHIP —Sargisson dec. Bushaw, 10-1.

THIRD PLACE — Meyer pinned Matgen 1:06.

FIFTH PLACE — Rachel Roose (WSR) pinned Cassie Rizer (Denver), 3:27.

195 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS — Millie Peach (Iowa Valley) pinned Sydney Peterson (Charles City), :27, Hanna Johnson (WSR) pinned Claire Ohlrichs (LeMars), :58.

CHAMPIONSHIP — Peach pinned Johnson, 1:03.

THIRD PLACE — Peterson pinned Ohlrichs, 1:53.

285 POUNDS

SEMIFINALS — Rilee Slycord (Colfax-Mingo) pinned Destiny McBride-Daniels (Colfax-Mingo), :23, Iliana Yanes (Riverside) pinned Jaycie Webster (Colfax-Mingo), 3:31.

CHAMPIONSHIP — Slycord pinned Yanes, :20.

THIRD PLACE — Webster dec. McBride-Daniels, 7-1.

