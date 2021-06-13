It is hard to say, but it is time for Sloane Wallace Stadium to come down

Sometimes when a governing body looks to the future its decision conflicts with the past.
I paraphrased that opening sentence from a recent interview with Waterloo Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman because it resonated with the message I’m about to write.
Monday, the Waterloo School Board will vote on the proposed demolition of a 99-year old Waterloo icon, Sloane Wallace Stadium, located on 1115 West Fifth St.
The decision will surely be met with outcry, but at the same time many also will say it is time.
If the school board votes to move forward with the demolition at its 5 p.m. meeting, it will fulfill a promise Lindaman made to the Parent Teacher Organization for Irving Elementary School when she took over as superintendent in 2014.
Irving now sits on the site of old West High, which was demolished in 2001 to make way for the elementary school. Irving’s playground, although surrounded by a fence, is too small and is adjacent to busy West Fifth Street.
When Lindaman began as superintendent she met with the Irving PTO, and that association’s number one request was for a new playground with adequate green space for the school.
This is where the future conflicts with the past.
Many residents of Waterloo have fond memories of Sloane Wallace Stadium, myself included.
Some of my earliest athletic memories involve walking to Sloane Wallace Stadium from our home on Moir Street with my dad when I was 7 and 8 years old to witness some of the all-time great football players to come out of Waterloo.
It was a thrill for me as a little kid to walk through those gates. You walked past the tall fence that blocked view to the field and then up the steps, and the cathedral opened up before your eyes.
I saw Reggie Roby pepper houses across the street with his booming kicks. I witnessed Jimmy Frazier and Kelly Ellis tear up the field with their exploits.
Later in middle school I played a football game on the famed field, and in high school I watched the great 1984 West team led by Courtney Messingham, Tony Kupris, Brian Miller, Jeff Harp, Anthony Thomas and Rick Dumler reach the 4A state championship game.
And of course, I’ve heard the stories from players from both sides of the famed 1970 game between the undefeated squads of Waterloo East and West that drew an overflow crowd of 9,000 in addition to the thousands more who watched on TV. The top-ranked Trojans beat the third-ranked Wahawks, 20-9, to win their 46th consecutive game.
Those are great memories and will last with me forever whether the stadium is still standing or becomes a green space for Irving Elementary.
Once described in a Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier article as the finest athletic plant in the state and one of the best in the Midwest, Sloane Wallace is no longer of use to Waterloo Schools as an athletic complex.
The time to move on is now.
For those who will decry the decision to demolish the stadium, I ask when is the last time you visited the stadium? Those who are most nostalgic about the stadium probably have not been there in decades.
I was last there in an official capacity last month for high school rugby matches. Before that it had been four-plus years since my son played grade-school tackle football on the field.
On each of those occasions I got nostalgic. At the same time I realized the old girl was on its last legs.
The youth of today, Waterloo’s future, probably wonder what is the big fuss about that old, rusty stadium.
Again, the time to move on is now.
The bathrooms have been inoperable for more than a decade. Bricks have begun to fall onto the street outside. Rust can be found at every turn in the stands.
Underneath, where the locker rooms reside and championship winning Wahawk wrestling teams and bands once practiced before moving to the current high school, is in even greater disrepair. Marty Metcalf, Waterloo Schools director of operations, told The Courier last week that what isn’t falling down underneath the stadium is ready to fall down.
Finally, the installation of field turf at Memorial Stadium has hastened the decision for Waterloo Schools.
District Director of Athletics Dan Huff said before field turf was installed at Memorial in 2018, the district would use Sloane Wallace for junior high football games and high school soccer matches. Now all those games are played at Memorial.
I love my memories of Sloane Wallace Stadium, but now is the time for current and future students of Irving Elementary school to create their own loving memories with a green space adequate to their needs.
Who knows? Maybe the next Reggie Roby or Kelly Ellis is already walking the hallways of Irving and all he or she needs is a place to run, kick and catch a ball.