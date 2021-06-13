It is hard to say, but it is time for Sloane Wallace Stadium to come down

Once described in a Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier article as the finest athletic plant in the state and one of the best in the Midwest, Sloane Wallace is no longer of use to Waterloo Schools as an athletic complex.

The time to move on is now.

For those who will decry the decision to demolish the stadium, I ask when is the last time you visited the stadium? Those who are most nostalgic about the stadium probably have not been there in decades.

I was last there in an official capacity last month for high school rugby matches. Before that it had been four-plus years since my son played grade-school tackle football on the field.

On each of those occasions I got nostalgic. At the same time I realized the old girl was on its last legs.

The youth of today, Waterloo’s future, probably wonder what is the big fuss about that old, rusty stadium.

Again, the time to move on is now.

The bathrooms have been inoperable for more than a decade. Bricks have begun to fall onto the street outside. Rust can be found at every turn in the stands.