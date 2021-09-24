Iowa's decision jets girls' wrestling movement at state level forward

Wow.
Thursday was a big day for the sport of women’s wrestling.
When University of Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands and Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta announced that Iowa would be the first Power-5 school to add women’s wrestling as a varsity sport it was a monumental announcement.
Women’s wrestling was growing. Let’s clarify that statement a little better – women’s wrestling has been surging into prominence for quite some time.
In 2020 the NCAA recognized women’s wrestling as an emerging sport in all three of its divisions which is a precursor for it to be fully sanctioned.
There are 45 intercollegiate women’s wrestling programs at NCAA institutions, and more than 35 NAIA programs and a handful of NJCAA programs.
Five programs in the state of Iowa have programs – Grand View University, Iowa Wesleyan University, Simpson University, Waldorf University and William Penn University.
Iowa is the third Division I program to announce it joining Lock Haven University and Sacred Heart University.
Barta’s decision is huge because there is not many names that equal Iowa’s national recognition in the sport of wrestling.
And the announcement by Iowa was not made in a rush.
“Frankly, Tom (Brands) was in my ear three, four, five years ago, saying, “C’mon boss, let’s go. Let’s get women’s wrestling added,” Barta said Thursday. “We were not ready to that that yet, but we were watching it.”
Another trend had also caught Barta’s eye. In the last decade more women than men are going to college. That’s not an Iowa thing or a Midwest thing, but a national thing.
During that same time span, Brands and the Iowa wrestling program were in the middle of a major fundraising effort to build a $20 million standalone wrestling facility. Construction on that building will begin in 2022.
Barta admitted yesterday that two years ago Iowa intentionally included women’s facilities in that training center with foresight that Iowa would be adding women’s wrestling.
Congratulations, Iowa. You have now have lit the spark to what could be an explosion of other major Division I wrestling programs following suit.
With that written it gets me to the question I’m asked most often and that is when will the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union follow course?
There has been a major grassroots effort to convince the IGHSAU that the time is now.
I’ve talked to IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger casually about this on multiple occasions.
Berger has seen most of the surrounding states around Iowa and their athletic associations sanction the sport. She has been on hand to witness the growth of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Associations girls’ state wrestling team explode from a little more than a hundred participants to that fact more than 600 girls in the state of Iowa participated in wrestling last season.
The third IWCOA state tournament was a major event at the new Xtreme Arena in Coralville. She doesn't miss that fact.
But Berger has been consistent in her message to the grassroots effort to get girls’ wrestling sanctioned by the IGHSAU. In order for the process to start, the IGHSAU needs 50 letters from schools across the state of Iowa stating they will sponsor girls’ wrestling.
Currently the most recent number released is the IGHSAU has 32 of those letters.
Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome has been a leading voice in the movement. He was extremely excited about Iowa’s announcement.
“I think it is huge,” Whitcome said. “ You look at…obviously there is enough movement around the entire country now you have the largest institutions, post-secondary schools trying to get involved with the sport of women’s wrestling.
“That is not something schools of that size are going to jump on if they don’t see the growth there to where it will really emerge as something big. I’m not saying this to downplay the 99 other collegiate programs who have done their part, but to get a program with the magnitude of the University of Iowa sends an entirely different message.”
Whitcome also believes the announcement is even a bigger deal on a state level.
“Being from Iowa and having the University of Iowa be the first school of its size do this, to make that announcement, exciting,” Whitcomes said. “And, obviously for the people involved with that movement here in Iowa, especially myself as one of the leading voices, it is really encouraging.
“If you want to think about the two biggest moves in the state of Iowa as far as girls’ wrestling. One, the IWCOA state tournament getting started three years ago and now the Iowa Hawkeyes adding women’s wrestling.”
Whitcome continued with his plea to schools in the state of Iowa, in particular those of similar size to Waverly-Shell Rock and bigger.
Currently of the 32 letters of support sent to the IGHSAU, only Ames, Boone, Carlisle, Clear Creek Amana, Iowa City High, Ottumwa, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waukee, Waverly-Shell Rock and Council Bluffs Lewis Central are 3A schools.
There are more than 50 3A schools who have note sent in letters.
“Just 3A schools along could get the ball rolling at the state level,” Whitcome said. “When that happens the smaller schools will start having conversations on how do we bring our schools districts into the fold, how some sharing agreements could help field entire programs.
“When that happens, then we are really going to start seeing things develop.”
Maybe Iowa’s announcement will get Berger and the IGHSAU to rethink their position.
Brands may have put it most bluntly Thursday when he was asked about girls’ wrestling at the high school level in Iowa.
“I think in the state of Iowa, it’s a no-brainer,” Brands said. “I know there are people in this room that are working hard. Let’s not skirt the issue. There’s a little squabble going on in who’s going to own it, which organization.
“Get over that squabble. You know what, partner up, let’s get some common sense here and get a high school tournament for these girls. They’ve earned it enough, they need it.”
Frankly, girls’ wrestling as an IGHSAU sanctioned sport is going to happen.
When? Probably not tomorrow. But most definitely it is coming and hopefully in the very near future.