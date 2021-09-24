Iowa's decision jets girls' wrestling movement at state level forward

Berger has seen most of the surrounding states around Iowa and their athletic associations sanction the sport. She has been on hand to witness the growth of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Associations girls’ state wrestling team explode from a little more than a hundred participants to that fact more than 600 girls in the state of Iowa participated in wrestling last season.

The third IWCOA state tournament was a major event at the new Xtreme Arena in Coralville. She doesn't miss that fact.

But Berger has been consistent in her message to the grassroots effort to get girls’ wrestling sanctioned by the IGHSAU. In order for the process to start, the IGHSAU needs 50 letters from schools across the state of Iowa stating they will sponsor girls’ wrestling.

Currently the most recent number released is the IGHSAU has 32 of those letters.

Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome has been a leading voice in the movement. He was extremely excited about Iowa’s announcement.

“I think it is huge,” Whitcome said. “ You look at…obviously there is enough movement around the entire country now you have the largest institutions, post-secondary schools trying to get involved with the sport of women’s wrestling.