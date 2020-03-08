Iowa wins first Big Ten wrestling championship since 2010,

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – With three champions and eight wrestlers finishing fourth or better, the University of Iowa wrestling team captured its 36th overall and first Big Ten wrestling championship since 2010 Sunday at Rutgers University.

Alex Marinelli won his second consecutive 165-pound title beating Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph, 3-2, while Spencer Lee at 125 and Pat Lugo at 149 became first-time Big Ten individual champions.

“Job well done. We are not downplaying this,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said. “The reason why it does get downplayed is there is another important event. It’s cliché’ but we have to get ready and there is work to do. But we definitely give ourselves credit. You don’t see what is behind the scenes. We appreciate a job well done, and that was a job well done and it was a battle.”

Lee, the two-time defending national champion, led Purdue’s Devin Schroder, 6-1, after two periods, but blew the match open in the third with 10 points winning by a major, 16-2.

“I just have to keep scoring points and maybe work on my offense a little more,” Lee said. There are things to improve on.”

Lugo scored a takedown with 1 minute and 9 seconds left at 149 to avenge his only regular-season loss with a 2-1 win over Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso.

