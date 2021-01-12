IHSAA: No announcement on state wrestling changes, yet

For roughly a hour Tuesday the state wrestling community was in an uproar over a post by the Iowa High School Sports Network.
The television branch posted on social media a revised schedule and format for the 2021 state tournament that called for three, one-day tournaments beginning with 1A on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and following with 2A and 3A on subsequent days.
As Don Bosco of Gilbertville head coach Tom Hogan said in a phone conversation, “Fake news!.”
At 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association issued a release on the situation to quell the rumors stating the association had not yet approved or announced any COVID-19 related changes to the 2021 state tournament.
The release said the IHSAA’s Board of Control will vote to determine the schedule of the traditional state tournament and state dual team tournament at their already scheduled Jan. 21 meeting.
The release said tournament updates will be announced with member schools and publicly immediately following that board meeting.
“That is Fake News,” said Don Bosco of Gilbertville head coach Tom Hogan when reached for comment about the IHSSN release. “I don’t know 100 percent what is being discussed, but do know nothing is a done deal.”
Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whiitcome said he and his coaching staff have been preparing their team for any potential changes, but also said he was certain once hearing of the IHSSN post that it was not 100 percent true.
“We basically told our kids something might be coming out soon,” Whitcome said. “We were just trying to prepare them for whenever the announcement does come that it will be us coaches job to figure out how we will approach it. I had heard about the proposed one-day format last night (Monday) but was told nothing was official.
“This is not a normal year and it creates an interesting recipe for the state tournament. No. 1 we have to feel fortunate there will be a tournament. Is a one-day format the best-case scenario? Probably not. But I’m willing to trade the best-case scenario for the opportunity.”
Don Bosco and Waverly-Shell Rock are the defending 1A and 3A traditional state champions, respectively, and are favorites to repeat next month at Wells Fargo Arena.
As for now, barring massive changes during the Jan. 21 meeting, the state duals will be held Feb. 17, with traditional state following Feb. 18-20.