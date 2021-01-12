IHSAA: No announcement on state wrestling changes, yet

For roughly a hour Tuesday the state wrestling community was in an uproar over a post by the Iowa High School Sports Network.

The television branch posted on social media a revised schedule and format for the 2021 state tournament that called for three, one-day tournaments beginning with 1A on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and following with 2A and 3A on subsequent days.

As Don Bosco of Gilbertville head coach Tom Hogan said in a phone conversation, “Fake news!.”

At 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association issued a release on the situation to quell the rumors stating the association had not yet approved or announced any COVID-19 related changes to the 2021 state tournament.

The release said the IHSAA’s Board of Control will vote to determine the schedule of the traditional state tournament and state dual team tournament at their already scheduled Jan. 21 meeting.

The release said tournament updates will be announced with member schools and publicly immediately following that board meeting.

