Hogan, Huff headling Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame 2020 class

CRESCO – The Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame in Cresco will induct four individuals into its Hall of Fame on April 13 during its 51st induction ceremonies at the Cresco Country Club.

This year’s honorees are Don Bosco of Gilbertville head coach Tom Hogan, Col. Thomas L. Huff, G. Wyatt Schultz and Chad Zaputil.

Hogan was a state champion at Don Bosco before attending Wartburg College where he was a three-time Division III all-American and a national champion in 1993. He was the Knights’ two-time Most Valuable Wrestler award winner and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2012.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Huff was a three-time state champion at Waterloo West, two-time Big Ten champion and two-time all-American for Iowa.

Schultz is the owner and publisher of the Predicament and sports photographer whose work has appeared in Wresting USA< USA Wrestler, Wrestling Insider Newsmagazine and Sports Illustrated.

Zaputil was a two-time state champion at Centerville before becoming a three-time NCAA finalist for Iowa.

Banquet tickets are available at the Cresco Chamber of Commerce (563-547-3434) or CIA Insurance in Cresco (563-547-2382). Tickets are $25 and advance registration is required.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.