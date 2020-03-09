You are the owner of this article.
Hogan, Huff headling Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame 2020 class
IOWA WRESTLING HALL OF FAME

Hogan, Huff headling Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame 2020 class

{{featured_button_text}}
021718mp-st-wrestling1A-138-2

Don Bosco's Gable Fox, left, hugs head coach Tom Hogan after beating Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire's Kolton Roth in the 138 pound 1A Iowa High School Wrestling Championship match in 2018. 

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR

CRESCO – The Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame in Cresco will induct four individuals into its Hall of Fame on April 13 during its 51st induction ceremonies at the Cresco Country Club.

This year’s honorees are Don Bosco of Gilbertville head coach Tom Hogan, Col. Thomas L. Huff, G. Wyatt Schultz and Chad Zaputil.

Hogan was a state champion at Don Bosco before attending Wartburg College where he was a three-time Division III all-American and a national champion in 1993. He was the Knights’ two-time Most Valuable Wrestler award winner and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2012.

Huff was a three-time state champion at Waterloo West, two-time Big Ten champion and two-time all-American for Iowa.

Schultz is the owner and publisher of the Predicament and sports photographer whose work has appeared in Wresting USA< USA Wrestler, Wrestling Insider Newsmagazine and Sports Illustrated.

Zaputil was a two-time state champion at Centerville before becoming a three-time NCAA finalist for Iowa.

Banquet tickets are available at the Cresco Chamber of Commerce (563-547-3434) or CIA Insurance in Cresco (563-547-2382). Tickets are $25 and advance registration is required.

