High School Wrestling: WSR's McCrae Hagarty commits to Iowa State

WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock two-time state champion McCrae Hagarty announced on Twitter Friday morning he has committed to Iowa State to continue his wrestling career.

“I’m super excited to announce m commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Iowa State University,” Hagarty tweeted. “I’d like to thank my family, coaches and teammates! Thank you @CYWrestle_KD, @BHMetcalf, and @DSJ0001 for this opportunity.”

Hagarty has been a dominant force for the Go-Hawks since his freshmen season.

A rare freshmen started at an upper-weight, Hagarty went 37-8 as a freshmen finishing fourth at 170 pounds while helping Waverly-Shell Rock win its second consecutive traditional state championship. Then as a sophomore, Hagarty went 38-0 beating Waukee’s Griffin Gammel, 3-2, to win the 182-pound state title as the Go-Hawks made it three in-a-row.

A year ago, Hagarty went 47-1, losing only in the Dan Gable Donnybrook finals to South Dakota State recruit Kail Wynia of Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. He capped off his season with a 5-2 win over Iowa recruit Bradley Hill in the 3A 195-pund state finals.

Hagarty, also a standout football and rugby player, enters his senior season 126-9 overall.

Hagarty is ranked the ninth best 195-pound wrestler in the nation according to Flowrestling.