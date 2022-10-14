 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

High School Wrestling: WSR's McCrae Hagarty commits to Iowa State

State Wrestling Fri Eve 6

Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against North Scott's AJ Petersen during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.

WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock two-time state champion McCrae Hagarty announced on Twitter Friday morning he has committed to Iowa State to continue his wrestling career.

McCrae Hagarty to Iowa State tweet

“I’m super excited to announce m commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Iowa State University,” Hagarty tweeted. “I’d like to thank my family, coaches and teammates! Thank you @CYWrestle_KD, @BHMetcalf, and @DSJ0001 for this opportunity.”

Hagarty has been a dominant force for the Go-Hawks since his freshmen season.

A rare freshmen started at an upper-weight, Hagarty went 37-8 as a freshmen finishing fourth at 170 pounds while helping Waverly-Shell Rock win its second consecutive traditional state championship. Then as a sophomore, Hagarty went 38-0 beating Waukee’s Griffin Gammel, 3-2, to win the 182-pound state title as the Go-Hawks made it three in-a-row.

A year ago, Hagarty went 47-1, losing only in the Dan Gable Donnybrook finals to South Dakota State recruit Kail Wynia of Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. He capped off his season with a 5-2 win over Iowa recruit Bradley Hill in the 3A 195-pund state finals.

Hagarty, also a standout football and rugby player, enters his senior season 126-9 overall.

Hagarty is ranked the ninth best 195-pound wrestler in the nation according to Flowrestling.

McCrae Hagarty

Hagarty
