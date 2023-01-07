High School Wrestling: Waverly-Shell Rock wins Bracket 2 at the Clash; Osage second

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Waverly-Shell Rock bounced back from a pool final loss Friday to win second bracket and finish fifth overall at the 2023 Clash at the La Crosse Center Saturday night.

The Go-Hawks beat Osage (45-31), Jackson County Central (52-18) and Zumbrota-Mazepppa (35-25) to win the bracket.

Ryker Graff at 113, Ryder Block at 138, Bas Diaz at 145, McCrae Hagarty at 195 and Jake Walker at 285 all went 3-0. Walker had three pins, while Block had two pins and a technical fall.

Osage took second in the bracket, going 2-1. Following its loss to WSR in its opener, the Green Devils beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 36-28, and Jackson County Central, 34-30.

Blake Fox went 3-0 with two pins and a major at 120 and Nick Fox was 3-0 with three falls at 170. Nick Fox finished 6-0 in the tournament.