High School Wrestling: Waverly-Shell Rock girls just need to believe

CORALVILLE – The message is to focus on the right things.

That was the No. 1 edict from Waverly-Shell Rock head girls’ wrestling coach Josh Meier as the Go-Hawks prepared for this Thursday and Friday’s first IGHSAU-sanctioned girls’ state wrestling championships at Xtream Arena.

“Our whole line up has performed well the last three weeks,” Meier said. “We’ve done the work.

“We feel good. We are ready. That is what I keep telling them, keep convincing them they are ready. I keep saying it to them that if they believe it they will feel it.”

The four-time defending state champions have qualified nine wrestlers to the tournament including three No. 3 seeds – Kiara Djoumessi at 140, Haidyn Snyder at 145 and Madison Hinrichs at 235.

Action gets underway at 9 a.m. Thursday, where the Go-Hawks along with fellow Northeast Iowa schools Cedar Falls, Osage and Decorah all having contending teams.

Meier said the key for the Go-Hawks is to trust everything they’ve done up to this point, including testing themselves heavily down the stretch against the best competition they could find has prepared them to succeed.

The second key is not to worry about whom you will wrestle first, but instead to go battle for six minutes and let your maximum effort dictate the result.

Meier admits that wasn’t how he always thought, at least in terms of the brackets, the pairings.

“The longer I’ve coached the less I care about the pairings,” Meier said. “I used to be that person who broke it all down, figured out who we could face down the road or in the third round wrestle back. That is not important.

“It is go wrestle the opponent put in front of us. Believe when I step on the mat I can win this match, if we have to come back on the backside (consolations) be fine with that because wherever we are it is just go do battle.”

In addition to the three high-seeded wrestlers, the Go-Hawks qualified Amber Hoth (100), Macy Tiedt (105), Brinley Meier (120), Eva Heise (125), Lilly Stough (135) and Karissa Oldenberger (170).

There are 13 wrestlers in the field who have won state titles in past seasons, including two-time champs Lilly Luft of Charles City and Naomi Simon of Decorah.

Union of La Porte City sophomore Jillian Worthen is the defending champions at 100, and now the top-seed at 105.

“It is just go do what I’ve done all year and go get another one,” Worthen said. “

Cedar Falls and Osage each have eight qualifiers.

The Tigers are paced by returning state medalist Hope Chiattello, who is seeded fifth at 110. Lauren Whitt is the eight seed at 105, and Apryl Halsor is seeded eighth at 125.

Joining those three are Natalie Blake at 100, Jasmine Oleson at 115, Anna Johnson at 130, Lauren Nicholas at 155, Emmalee Scharar at 190 and Brair Ludeman at 235.

Osage features state runner-up and second-seeded Gable Hemann at 100 and top-seeded and state runner-up Jalynn Goodale at 110. Leah Grimm, seeded seventh at 170, was sixth at that same weight last year.

Other area top seeds: Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg, fifth last year at 100, is seeded fourth at 105.

Charles City’s Elizabeth Oleson is seeded fifth at 135. New Hampton-Turkey Valley’s Ali Russler is the second seed at 145.

Past state champion Rachel Eddy of Independence is seeded fourth at 190.

Three additional Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro wrestlers qualified for the tournament including Libby Stocks who is seeded ninth at 115. Waterloo West’s Elizabeth Roberts (125) and Lydia Parkhurst (170) also qualified.