CORALVILLE – Eric Whitcome tried to tell the seeding committee his team was No. 1.

He ended up being the lone coach casting a ballot in favor of the Go-Hawks.

As it turns out it was the right kind of fuel for Waverly-Shell Rock to bring to the Iowa state dual championships Saturday at Xtream Arena.

Winning the first four matches of the 3A state dual championship and building a 20-0 lead, the third-seeded Go-Hawks won their third-straight state title and seventh overall with a 36-33 win over Southeast Polk.

“I loved the way our guys competed for the entire team,” Whitcome said. “I thought we were the one seed. I was the only one that thought that and we answered the call.

“I think it was a motivator for the kids, too, that they felt a little slighted.”

The championship started at 138 and that was a good starting point for WSR as it sent out two-time champion and Iowa recruit Ryder Block he pinned Trevor Oberbroekckling after building a huge lead. Bas Diaz followed with a fall at 145, Ethan Bibler a technical fall at 152 and Danny Diaz made it 20-0 with an 8-3 decision over Nicklas Martin at 160.

The closest the Rams got after that huge Go-Hawk start was the final score.

“We liked where we started the dual for the simple fact that we knew that was our wheelhouse to score a bunch of points,” Whitcome said. “Our kids new the job we needed them to do to have success in this dual and our kids got on the gas early.”

Jake Walker added a fall at 285, and McCrae Hagarty had a major at 195 to add more bonus to the Go-Hawk win.

“I just did my part,” Walker said. “This is pretty amazing. All the trials and tribulations this team has been through…this is the best title yet.”

As tough as the finals were it was no easy pass to the championship match, either, edging Bettendorf in the semifinals.

“There are no easy roads, but that is what we expect in a state level competition. ,” said Go-Hawk head coach Eric Whitcome who picked up career victory number 250 in a first round win over Ankeny Centennial (43-24).

After four matches in their semifinal against second-seeded Bettendorf, WSR led 9-7, but the Go-Hawks seized control of the dual by winning the next six matches including decisions from Danny Diaz (160), Robert Poyner (170) and Zander Wedemeier at 182.

Then WSR distanced itself from the Bulldogs with pins from McCrae Hagarty, Caden Wetherell and Walker to extend its lead to 37-7 with four matches to go.

Bettendorf won the final four, but the damage was already done as WSR held on for a 36-28 win.

“We knew that was going to be a brawl,” Whitcome said. “Really happy with how our guys performed, even some of the guys who got beat by limiting the damage. That is what we talked about all week that dual meet competition is different than individual.”

Don Bosco of Gilbertville won in 1A over Wilton, and Osage snapped West Delaware's run of four straight titles in 2A.

Photos: Boys state dual wrestling semifinals and finals at Xtream Arena State Duals FINAL 12 State Duals FINAL 21 State Duals FINAL 20 State Duals FINAL 19 State Duals FINAL 18 State Duals FINAL 17 State Duals FINAL 16 State Duals FINAL 15 State Duals FINAL 14 State Duals FINAL 13 State Duals FINAL 1 State Duals FINAL 2 State Duals FINAL 3 State Duals FINAL 4 State Duals FINAL 5 State Duals FINAL 6 State Duals FINAL 7 State Duals FINAL 8 State Duals FINAL 9 State Duals FINAL 10 State Duals FINAL 11 State Duals FINAL 22 State Duals FINAL 23 State Duals FINAL 24 State Duals FINAL 25 State Duals FINAL 26 State Duals SEMI 1 State Duals SEMI 2 State Duals SEMI 3 State Duals SEMI 4 State Duals SEMI 5 State Duals SEMI 6 State Duals SEMI 7 State Duals SEMI 8 State Duals SEMI 9 State Duals SEMI 10 State Duals SEMI 11 State Duals SEMI 12 State Duals SEMI 13 State Duals SEMI 14 State Duals SEMI 15 State Duals SEMI 16 State Duals SEMI 17 State Duals SEMI 18 State Duals SEMI 19 State Duals SEMI 20 State Duals SEMI 21 State Duals SEMI 22 State Duals SEMI 23 State Duals SEMI 24 State Duals SEMI 25 State Duals SEMI 26 State Duals SEMI 27 State Duals SEMI 28