High School Wrestling: Waterloo East wins five titles, take second at Central Elkader

ELKADER – Waterloo East crowned five champions as the Trojans took second at the Central Elkader Invitational Saturday.

Winning titles for East were Isaac Lomas at 132. He went 4-0 in a round-robin format with three falls.

Georvon Tyler won at 138 going 3-0 with a pin. Ryan Strong went 4-0 with four falls as did William Clark as Strong and Clark won at 145 and 152, respectively.

Brayden Peters won all four of his matches by fall to win at 182.

Central Elkader Invitational

Team Scores: 1. Saint Ansgar 231, 2. Waterloo East 191, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 169.5, 4. Oelwein 143, 5. Postville 133, 6. Clayton Ridge 98, 7. Central Elkader 65, 8. Edgewood-Colesburg 41, 9. Central City 35.5, 10. New Hampton-Turkey Valley 17.