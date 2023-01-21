High School Wrestling Roundup: Don Bosco, Waverly-Shell Rock win big tournaments

IDA GROVE – Don Bosco of Gilbertville had four individual champions as the Dons won the two-day prestigious Herb Irgens Invitational Saturday.

The Dons got individual victories from Myles McMahon at 138, Andrew Kimball at 160, Jared Thiry at 220 and Mack Ortner at 285.

Additionally, Cole Frost was third at 113. Jaxon Larson was third at 120. Kaiden Knaack was third at 145. Kyler Knaack was second at 152, Jacob Thiry was second at 170.

McMahon edged Charlie Viet of East Sac County, 3-0, to win his title. After close wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Kimball pinned Jireh Gallegos of Carroll in 4:24 to win at 160.

After pinning his first four opponents of the tournament, Jared Thiry scored a 25-10 technical fall over Tonganoxie’s Hunter Benedict at 220, while Ortner capped off the Dons’ performance by pinning Carroll’s Colton Wieland in 1:30 at 285.

In another highlight match of the tournament, Kyler Knaack dropped a 3-1 sudden victory decision to Kellen Smith of West Hancock in the 152 final that featured the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked (1A) wrestlers. Smith also edged Knaack in last week’s Hudson Invitational final.

Jesup’s Cooper Hinz took second at 106. He lost, 3-1, to Dreylen Schweitzer of Carroll in the title match.

Other top finishes for the J-Hawks had Ayden Bergman fourth at 113, Ethan Krall fifth at 120, Treven Delagardelle fourth at 126, and Skyler Blad was third at 220.

Go-Hawks win Ed Winger: Waverly-Shell Rock got individual titles from Ryder Block (138), Bas Diaz (145) and Danny Diaz (160) as the Go-Hawks topped Southeast Polk and Bettendorf for the team title in the 24-team Winger Invitational.

Ryder won by medical forfeit over Oregon State commit McKinley Robbins of Greene County in the finals. Bas Diaz, in a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2, beat Bettendorf’s Tycho Carmichael, 8-3.

Danny Diaz beat fifth-ranked Gabe Carver of Urbandale, 5-0, to win at 160.

In one of the highlight matches of the tournament, second-ranked Fort Dodge freshman Dreshaun Ross beat top-ranked McCrae Hagarty, 4-2, in sudden victory to win at 195.

Ross was dinged for stalling for the second time with 11 seconds left to force SV, and scored his winning takedown with 51 seconds remaining in the extra period.

At 285, third-ranked Carson Hagan of Dowling edged second-ranked Jake Walker, 3-2.

The Go-Hawks also got a third from Ryker Graff at 113, a fifth from Zane Behrends at 132, fifth from Ethan Bibler at 152 and a fifth at 220 from Caden Wetherell.

Drew Campbell of Cedar Falls took third at 220 beating Cael Winter of Waukee Northwest, 6-4, for third. Gerald Norton was seventh at 160.

Hudson wins Redhawk Invitational: Ben Holton at 138, Blake Carolan at 152 and Carter Boeding at 160 all won individual crowns Saturday as the Pirates won the North Tama Redhawk tournament.

Hudson finished with 173.5 points to edge Sigourney-Keota and Columbus Catholic.

The signature win for the Pirates was when unranked Ben Holton beat fourth-ranked Kolt Knaack of North Tama, 4-3, to finish 5-0 in a round robin format at 138.

The Sailors crowned four champions as Gavin Reed at 132, Max Magayna at 170, Carson Hartz at 182 and Mason Knipp at 220 all earned gold.

Reed pinned Dan McLaughlin of Sigourney-Keota in 3:41 to win his title, while Magayna pinned Jack Clarahan of S-K in 1:17 at 170, Hartz went 3-0 with two falls at 182, while Knipp went 4-0 with four falls.

Connor Knudtson added a runner-up finish at 285 for Columbus.

Waterloo West has two champs: Cooper Paxton at 145 and Anell Kudic at 285 won individual titles for the Wahawks at the Anamosa Tournament Saturday.

Paxton pinned Treycen Rollene of Northwood-Kensett in 1 minute and 58 seconds to win at 145. Kudic went 4-0 with three falls and a technical fall to win a round robin format in his division.

West also had James Knight go second at 106 and Brady Dean was second at 138.

Knight went 1-1 in a round-robin at 106, while Dean lost by fall to Nick Foreman of Cedar Rapids Washington in the finals at 138.

Doug Trees Invitational: Nashua-Plainfield crowned four champions as it took second Saturday in Greene to Wilton.

The Huskies got victories from Jayden Rinken at 106, Garrett Rinken at 126, Titus Evans at 170 and Aiden Sullivan at 195.

Nic Brase (113), Devon Blanchard (145) and Jackson Carey (152) were all second for N-P.

Jayden Rinken, top-ranked at 106, edged fifth-ranked Mason Shirk of Wilton, 6-4, to win at 106. Garrett Rinken, top-ranked at 126, beat second-ranked Corbin Reisz of Logan-Magnolia, 6-2, to win.

Evans pinned Gatlin Rogers of Wilton at 170 for his victory, and Sullivan won a round-robin format at 195.

At 132, second-ranked Tanner Arjes of North Butler-Clarksville beat fifth-ranked Jordan Dusenberry of Wilton by fall in 28 seconds to win a title.

Kanen Decker of Wapsie Valley won at 138 by medical forfeit over Trae Hagen of Wilton.

The 126 field was stacked as in addition to Rinken and Reisz, fourth-ranked Brody Brisker of Wilton beat sixth-ranked Dawson Schmit of Wapsie Valley, 12-11, for third.

Girls’ wrestling

Decorah Winter Tournament: Five Waverly-Shell Rock girls claimed individual titles as the Go-Hawks won Saturday by five points over the host school.

WSR got victories from Eva Heise (125), Lily Stough (130), Kiara Djoumessi (140), Haidyn Snyder (145) and Madison Hinrichs (235) as the Go-Hawks scored 241 points.

Three of the championship performances came in a battle of ranked wrestlers.

Stough, ranked fifth, pinned ninth-ranked Ashley Bjork of Decorah in 57 seconds at 130. Third-ranked Djoumessi pinned ninth-ranked Kylie James of Mason City in 1:09, and fifth-ranked Snyder edged fourth-ranked Ali Russler of New Hampton-Turkey Valley, 4-3, at 145.

Heise pinned Chyann Bullerman-Yu of Crestwood in 1:23 for her title, while Hinrichs went 2-0 in a round-robin format in her division.

Other top performances for Waverly-Shell Rock came from Amber Hoth, third at 100, Brinley Meier, second at 120, and Karissa Oldenberger was third at 170.

Sumner-Fredericksburg tied for third with the North Central Trailblazers as the Cougars got runner-up finishes form Hillary Trainor at 105 and Cameryn Judisch at 115. Isabel Christensen was third at 125, while Mae Wedemeier and Ella Pitz were fourth at 120 and 130, respectively.

Cedar Falls wins Prairie TournamentCEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls had seven wrestlers finish third or better as the Tigers claimed the Cedar Rapids Prairie Girls wrestling tournament Saturday.

Cedar Falls edged the hosts, 206-202, to win.

Lauren Whitt at 105 and Hope Chiattello at 110 won individual titles for the Tigers. Whitt went 3-0 in a round-robin format to win her division.

Chiattello pinned Kenedy Stolk of Dubuque Senior in 1:16 in the 110 championship match.

Cedar Falls also had Natalie Blake take second at 100, Destiny Hoeppner second at 120, Apryl Halsor second at 125, Anna Johnson second at 130 and Lainey Schreck was third at 135.

Waterloo West’s Elizabeth Roberts was third at 125. Roberts won by medical forfeit over Reese Roberts of Linn-Mar in the third-place match.

High School

Boys’ Swimming

Cedar Falls second at MVC Championships: The Tigers’ John Butler won the 200 free and was second in the 100 back to highlight Cedar Falls performance Saturday at Linn-Mar High School.

Butler’s efforts earned him Mississippi Division Swimmer of the Year honors.

CF coaches Clif Paulsen, Kean Drake and Chelsea Szczyrbak were named Mississippi Division Coaching Staff of the Year.

Other top performances for Cedar Falls came from Cole Wilson (2nd 200 IM, 3rd 100 fly), Drew Langner was sixth in the 50 free and fourth in 100 free.

The 200 free relay team of Langner, Jack Considine, Buter and Wilson finished third, and the 400 free team of Langner, Liam McGrane, Wilson and Butler was also third.

Linn-Mar won the team title with 326 points. Cedar Falls finished with 286.5.

Waterloo Swim’s Ian Sabanagic was eighth in the 100 free in 50.81. Nate Kline took 10th in the 100 fly.

Summaries

Girls’ wrestling

Decorah Winter Tournament

Team standings: 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 241, 2. Decorah 236, 3. North Central Trailblazers, Sumner-Fredericksburg (Tie) 128, 5. Mason City 122, 6. Crestwood 102, 7. South Winneshiek 84, 8. North Fayette-Valley 82, 9. Waukon 76, 10. New Hampton-Turkey Valley 70, 11. MFL Mar Mac 60, 12. AGWSR 52, 13. Nashua-Plainfield 51, 14. Postville 33, 15. Oelwein 25.

Championship matches

100 – Mariah Michaels (NCT) pinned Mia Kurth (Waukon), 4:40.

105 – Layla Phillips (MC) pinned Hillary Trainor (S-F), 3:14.

110 – Round robin – 1. Josseline Hageman (SW), 2. Emma Hall (NCT)

115 – Dulce Lopez (Post) pinned Cameryn Judisch (S-F), 3:30.

120 – Kadence Pape (MFL) pinned Brinley Meier (WSR), 5:27.

125 – Eva Heise (WSR) pinned Chyann Bullerman-Yu (Crest), 1:23.

130 – Lily Stough (WSR) pinned Ashley Bjork (Decorah), :57.

135 – Anastasia Simon (Decorah) dec. Mackenzie Bachman (MFL), 6-4.

140 – Kiara Djoumessi (WSR) pinned Kyleigh James (MC), 1:09.

145 – Haidyn Snyder (WSR) dec. Ali Russler (NHTV), 4-3.

155 – Trinity Rotgers (AGWSR) pinned Mairi Sessions (Decorah), :55.

170 – Naomi Simon (Decorah) pinned Kloe Hemmersbach (Waukon), :44.

190 – Isabelle Kipp (SW) pinned Kylie Willems (AGWSR), 1:49.

235 – (Round Robin) – Madison Hinrichs (WSR).

Third-place matches

100 – Amber Hoth (WSR) pinned Eva Sebastian (Crest), 3:32.

105 – Chloe Sheffield (Dec) pinned Kara Kennedy (Crest), 2:46.

115 – Kamina Munson (MC) pinned Ryan Reams (NP)

120 – Kaydn Meyer (SW) pinned Mae Wedemeier (S-F), 5:26.

125 – Isabel Christensen (S-F) pinned Claire Koester (NFV), 3:34.

130 – Alexis Hoeft (MC) pinned Ella Pitz (S-F), 1:07.

135 – Leslie Graves (NFV) pinned Evie Wagner (WSR), 3:23.

140 – Keira Myers (NHTV) pinned Mya Peterson (NCT), 2:25.

145 – Lauren Luzum (Decorah) dec. Kallie Gibbons (MC), 7-0.

155 – Kamryn Stines (Decorah) pinned Saydey Scholbrock (Crest), :33.

170 – Karissa Oldenberger (WSR) dec. Aleah Eichenberger (NHTV), 2-1.

190 – Taryn Boehmer (MC) dec. Skyla Jevne (Decorah), 2-1.

Prairie Invite

Team Standings: 1. Cedar Falls 206, 2. CR Prairie 202, 3. CR Kennedy 173, 4. Western Dubuque 125, 5. Dubuque Senior and Linn-Mar 114, 7. CR Jefferson and Dubuque Hempstead 106, 9. Iowa City High 95, 10. Dubuque Wahlert 61, 11. Iowa City Liberty 57, 12. Waterloo West 37, 13. CR Washignton 20, 14. Iowa City West 12.

Championship Matches

100 – Myah Rausch (CRP) dec. Natalie Blake (CF), 5-0.

105 – Round robin – 1. Lauren Whitt (CF).

110 – Hope Chiattello (CF) pinned Kenedy Stok (DS), 1:16.

115 – Hannah Reel (DS) dec. Olivia Hallam (CRK), 15-2.

120 – Ally Jelinek (LM) pinned Destiny Hoeppner (CF), 3:00.

125 – Mackenzie Childers (CRP) pinned Apryl Halsor (CF), 1:52.

130 – Claire Brown (ICH) pinned Anna Johnson (CF), 5:31.

135 – Ayla Osterkamp (DH) dec. Hayley Setrum (LM), 4-3.

140 – Jade Hynek (CRP) pinned Sarah Roling (WD), 3:53.

145 – Jolee Strohmeyer (DS) pinned Claire Hynek (CRP), 3:16.

155 – Eriak Brokovich (CRP) dec. Josie Jecklin (WD), 3-2 TB.

170 – Joscelyn Stricker (CRK) dec. Luisa Meade (CRP), 6-3.

190 – Ella Brown (CRK) pinned Chloe Heefner (CRP), 1:50.

235 – Adriana Shepherd (WD) dec. Katelyn Brokus (DH), 4-3.

Colfax-Mingo Tournament

Team Standings: 1. Osage 244, 2. Raccoon River-Northwest 129, 3. Mid-Prairie 112.5, 4. Pella 107, 5. West Fork 102, 6. Nevada 100, 7. West Des Moines Valley 99, 8. Colfax-Mingo 98, 9. Iowa Valley 87, 10. BGM 77, 11. Ballard 71, 12. WACO 63, 13. Ankeny 60, 14. Ames 50, 15. Highland 32, 16. Wapello 31, 17. Boone and Norwalk 28, 19. Newton 27, 20. Southeast Warren 25, 21. Chariton 15.

Championship matches

100 – Katie Biscoglia (RRNW) pinned Gabi Robertson (MP), 2:59.

105 – Liv Halfpap (RRNW) dec. Alexis Kolbet (Osage), 5-0.

110 – Jalynn Goodale (Osage) pinned Ashlyn Leslie (Nevada), 2:10.

115 – Maddie Swenson (Osage) dec. Aaleyah McMaster (WDMV), 7-1.

120 – Calista Rodish (RRNW) pinned Allison Baker (Ballard), 1:53.

125 – Autumn Stonecypher (WF) pinned Melanie Bruesewitz (Osage), 1:22.

130 – Noel Boettger (Ballard) dec. Jasey Olson (Pella), 7-0.

135 – Cadence Bushong (WDMV) pinned Ellie Brenneman (MP), :56.

140 – Chloe Etten (BGM) pinned Grace Conway (MP), 1:07.

145 – Emma Peach (Iowa Valley) pinned Aubrey Chapman (Osage),:42.

155 – Emmalee Spurgeon (Pella) dec. Raelene Hawkins (Iowa Valley), 5-4.

170 – Leah Grimm (Osage) pinned Emmalyn Buchman (CM), 5:19.

190 – Mackenzie Arends (Nevada) dec. Breanna Peach (Iowa Valley), 4-0.

235 – Emma Cook (CM) pinned Emma Schipper (Osage), :40.

Boys’ wrestling

North Tama Redhawk Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Hudson 173.5, 2. Sigourney-Keota 158.5, 3. Columbus Catholic 149.5, 4. North Tama 115.5, 5. Baxter 101.5, 6. BGM 86, 7. HLV 33.

Championship matches

106 – Round robin – 1. Reanah Utterback (S-K).

113 – Round robin – 1. Case Monat (NT), 2. Mose Yoder (Mid-Prairie)

120 – Round robin – 1. Briar Kriegel (BGM), 2. Max Howe (Mid-Prairie).

126 – Sawyer Callahan (BGM) pinned Brady Clark (SK), 1:10.

132 – Gavin Reed (Columbus) pinned Dan McLaughlin (S-K), 3:41.

138 – Round robin – 1. Ben Holton (Hudson), 2. Kolt Knaack (NT).

145 – 1. DJ Hammes (SK)

152 – Blake Carolan (Hudson) dec. Reid Molyneux (SK), 10-4.

160 – Round robin – 1. Carter Boeding (Hudson). 2. Ashton Schwab (SK).

170 – Max Magayna (Columbus) pinned Jack Clarahan (SK), 1:17.

182 – Round robin – 1. Carson Hartz (Columbus), 2. Giles Cowell (Tripoli).

195 – Round robin – 1. Terry Bordenave (MP). 2. Trevor Koelling (Hudson).

220 – Round robin – 1. Mason Knipp (Columbus), 2. Quinn Callahan (MP).

285 – Aiden McFadden (Baxter) pinned Connor Knudtson (Columbus).

North Central Conference Tournament

Team standings: 1. Webster City 218.5, 2. Humboldt 189, 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 173.5, 4. Clear Lake 169.5, 5. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 160, 6. Algona 151, 7. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 46, 8. Iowa Falls-Alden 21.

Championship matches

106 – Jayson Stevens (HDC) dec. Linden Phetzoumphone (WC), 4-2 SV.

113 – Cycler Cirks (Humboldt) maj. dec. Jacob Zabka (Algona), 11-0.

120 – Carson Doolittle (WC) pinned Tyce Clarken (Hum), 3:15.

126 – Barrett Morgan (Algona) dec. Charlie Showalter (HDC), 5-1.

132 – Max Currier (Clear Lake) pinned Sam Myer (FDSE), 4:27.

138 – Tate Slagle (Algona) dec. Aiden Hippen (Clear Lake), 10-1.

145 – Taylor Mahler (HDC) dec. Caleb Seaba (CGD), 4-3.

152 – Jase Goodell (Hum) dec. Cale Kirstein (CGD), 9-8.

160 – Ty Gargano (Hum) dec. Mack Seaba (CGD), 5-2.

170 – Austin Mason (WC) pinned Landon Halverson (Hum), 1:50.

182 – Kaleb Hambly (Clear Lake) pinned Gaige Allen (Hum), 1:25.

195 – CJ Hisler (WC) pinned Cael Burmester (HDC), 1:22.

220 – Jaxon Cherry (WC) pinned Ashtin Willms (CGD), :55.

285 – Carter Heilskov (HDC) pinned Landon Griffin (WC), 2:48.

Doug Trees Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Wilton 271, 2. Nashua-Plainfield 233.5, 3. Wapsie Valley 144, 4. Logan-Magnolia 139, 5. Lake Mills 95.5, 6. Tipton 81, 7. North Butler/Clarksville 59.5, 8. BCLUW-SH 34, 9. Rockford 25.

Championship matches

106 – Jayden Rinken (NP) dec. Mason Shirk (Wilton), 6-4.

113 – Round Robin: 1. Austin Etzel (Wilton). 2. Nic Brase (NP).

120 – Gabriel Brisker (Wilton) dec. Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills), 6-2.

126 – Garrett Rinken (NP) dec. Corbin Reisz (Lo-Ma), 6-2.

132 – Tanner Arjes (NBC) pinned Jordan Dusenberry (Wilton), :28.

138 – Kanen Decker (Wapsie) mff over Trae Hagen (Wilton).

145 – Hayden Hill (Wilton) dec. Devon Blanchard (NP), 9-4.

152 – Round Robin: 1. Garrett Burkle (Wilton). 2. Jackson Carey (NP).

160 – Wyatt Reisz (Lo-Ma) tech fall over Owen Milder (Wilton), 19-4.

170 – Titus Evans (NP) pinned Gatlin Rogers (Wilton), :52.

182 – Kaden Shirk (Wilton) dec. Cannon Joerger (Wapsie), 6-0.

195 – Round Robin: 1. Aiden Sullivan (NP). 2. Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie).

220 – Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) pinned Aiden Hewitt (Wilton), 3:31.

285 – Alexander Kaufmann (Wilton) dec. Sean May (BCLUW-SH), 4-3.

Herb Irgens Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Don Bosco 271, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 216.5, 3. Carroll 171, 4. Tonganoxie 155.5, 5. West Hancock 144, 6. Jesup 123, 7. Okoboji 91.5, 8. Solon 82.5, 9. Pocahontas 82, 10. West Lyon 76, 11. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 73, 12. Woodbury Central 69, 13. Kingsley-Piersen 66, 14. Sioux Center 60.5, 15. Sibley-Ocheyedan 50, 16. Akron-Westfield 48, 17. Western Christian 44, 18. East Sac County 38, 19. OABCIG 37, 20. Southeast Valley 29, 21. Lawton-Bronson 26, 22. Ridge View 26, 23. Audubon 14, Cherokee 14, 25. Woodbine 5.

Championship matches

106 – Dreylen Schweitzer (Carroll) dec. Cooper Hinz (Jesup), 3-1.

113 – Ryan Bahnson (West Lyon) dec. Caleb Swedin (GTRA), 9-2.

120 – Teague Smith (West Hancock) dec. Ethan Skoglund (SBL), 4-1.

126 – Cael Nelson (Carroll) dec. Jadyn Freidrichs (AW), 5-0.

132 – Braeden Moore (Tonga) pinned Bo Koedam (SBL), 1:31.

138 – Myles McMahon (DB) dec. Charlie Veit (ESC), 3-0.

145 – Cooper Ludwig (Carroll) dec. Ty Koedam (SBL), 6-2.

152 – Kellen Smith (West Hancock) dec. Kyler Knaack (DB), 3-1, SV.

160 – Andrew Kimball (DB) pinned Jireh Gallegos (Carroll), 4:24.

170 – Colton Brusven (Tonga) dec. Jacob Thiry (DB), 5-2.

182 – Garrett McHugh (SBL) pinned Creighton Kelly (West Hancock), 2:39.

195 – Emmitt Fleshman (WL) dec. Kale Zuehl (West Hancock), 5-1.

220 – Jared Thiry (DB) technical fall over Hunter Benedict (Tonga), 25-10.

285 – Mack Ortner (DB) pinned Colton Wieland (Carroll), 1:30.

Ed Winger Invitational

Team standings: 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 200, 2. Southeast Polk 187, 3. Bettendorf 168.5, 4. Ankeny Centennial 120, 5. Waukee Northwest 108, 6. Fort Dodge 104.5, 7. West Des Moines Valley 97.5, 8. Blair 93, 9. North Scott 81, 11. Dallas Center-Grimes 66, 12. Underwood 63.5, 13. Emmetsburg 62, 14. Norwalk 60.5, 15. Ames 57.5, 16. Johnston 56.5, 17. Cedar Falls 43, 18. Lewis Central 38.5, 19. Fort Madison 35, Greene County 35, 21. PCM Monroe 28, 22. Waukee 27.5, 23. Urbandale 25, 24. ADM 9.

Championship matches

106 – Carter Pearson (SEP) dec. Hudson Loges (Blair), 12-4.

113 – Jake Knight (Bett) dec. Wil Overbroeckling (SEP), 6-4.

120 – Koufax Christensen (Waukee NW) dec. TJ Koester (Bett), 6-4.

126 – Cody Trevino (Bett) dec. Jabari Hinson (Ames), 7-3.

132 – Gable Porter (Underwood) dec. Carter Freeman (Waukee NW), 4-3.

138 – Ryder Block (WSR) mff over McKinley Robbins (Greene Co.).

145 – Bas Diaz (WSR) dec.Tycho Carmichael (Bett), 8-3.

152 – Dominic Tigner (Norwalk) dec. Maddox Nelson (Underwood), 3-2.

160 – Danny Diaz (WSR) dc. Gabe Carver (U-Dale), 5-0.

170 – Brent Slade (SEP) dec. Jacob Fistler (DCG), 5-3 SV.

182 – Sam Zindel (Johnston) dec. Braylon Kammrad (LC), 7-3.

195 – Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge) dec. McCrae Hagarty (WSR), 4-2 SV.

220 – Ralston Rumley (Dowling) pinned Harrison Gibson (SE), 3:28.

285 – Carson Hagan (Dowling) dec. Jake Walker (WSR), 3-2.