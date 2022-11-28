High School Wrestling Preview: It's time to WRESTLE!

It’s time to wrestle.

The 2022-23 season kicks off tonight when the four Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro boys’ wrestling programs are set to open their season tonight at West in a Metro Quad.

The evening will kick off with a celebration of Waterloo native Dan Gable as the schools honor him for receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A reception will be held in the West High Commons at 4 p.m., and a brief recognition ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. before the dual meets start.

Columbus Catholic SailorsFor Columbus head coach Denny Boleyn he believes this could be his best team.

Led by two-time state champion Max Magayna and pair additional returning state medalists – Gavin Reed and Carson Hartz – the Sailors have the makings of a team that could score a lot of team points at the traditional state meet.

“A lot of excitement,” Boleyn said. “We have more than 20 out and we haven’t had numbers in the 20s for 10-15 years. We didn’t graduate anybody from last year’s team and we have as much talent as we have had in years and years.

“It is pretty exciting.”

While Boleyn and the Sailors like their potential, Boleyn admits Columbus will not be at full strength at the start of the season as a few of his top wrestlers are dealing with lingering football injuries.

Hartz and district qualifier Connor Knudtson will be brought along slowly.

“There is no rush to get them into the lineup…I suspect we won’t be full strength until the Battle of Waterloo,” Boleyn said.

When healthy, Boleyn says he believes the Sailors will be able to fill 12-13 spots in their lineup which is more than they been able to field in recent seasons.

In addition to the three medalists, Boleyn says both Knudtson (285) and Mason Knipp (220) will be in the mix to not only qualify for the state tournament but score points once they make Des Moines.

“They both have been right on the verge of making it,” Boleyn said. “I fully expect both of them to make big steps forward this season.”

Cedar Falls TigersCedar Falls graduated multi-state medalist Dylan Whitt who was the Tigers only state qualifier in 2022, but head coach Colby Grothoff likes what he has seen in the practice room so far.

“We have had some really good leadership in practice, a bunch of seniors who know what we need to do to be successful,” Grothoff said.

Grothoff pointed to three seniors in particular – Kane Shimp, Henry Koehn and Gerald Norton as guys who have been leading in the room and will lead on the mat in competition.

Shimp lost a match to go to state 120, Koehn was fourth at districts at 145, and Norton was fourth at 160 in the district championships.

There are several other wrestlers who had strong junior varsity or varsity seasons for the Tigers who are back including Evan Simpson who lost in a wrestle-back to go state last year at 106, Carter Fadiga, Keller Wilson, Drew Gerdes, Connor Doyle, Ian Bohnenkamp and Drew Campbell.

“Practices have been good, we’ve really been fine tuning and just excited to see them in action Monday night,” Grothoff said.

Waterloo East Trojans

Like his metro coaching brethren, East head coach Chris Tims is excited to see his guys go compete.

“I feel really positive and confident about the season,” Tims said. “We have a lot of young athletes, lot of freshmen and sophomores so I’m excited and amped up about the season.”

Leading the Trojans will be junior DeMaris Henderson, a returning state qualifier and district champion.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations about blocking out the outside noise and focusing on the task at hand,” Tims said of Henderson. “Not focusing on wins and losses, but giving consistent effort ever single time we take the mat.”

Other lineup veterans are back in Landon Foote, Ryan Strong, Billy Clark and Brayden Peters.

East has 28 guys out.

“We are trying to figure out where our guys will be at to have our best team,” Tims said. “We got a lot of competition in the room which has elevated the intensity in the room and hopefully we will see how that reflects into competition.”

Waterloo West Wahawks

First-year head coach Bradley Maas has liked a lot of things he has seen early on in practice.

“Overall it has been really good,” Maas said. “The guys are getting a lot better and that is a testimony to them paying attention to the little things and being coachable. Seen great effort since day one.”

West will be led by senior Cooper Paxton who lost only four times last year with three of them coming either in the district championships or state tournament.

Senior Anell Kudic is another key returner and sophomore Brady Dean is already a huge leader in the room according to Maas.

“Those three guys…they will be key for us,” Maas said.

Tonight’s dual meet schedule is as follows – 5:15 – West vs. Cedar Falls and East vs. Columbus. 6:45 p.m. – West vs. Columbus and East vs. Cedar Falls. 8:15 p.m. – West vs. East and Cedar Falls vs. Columbus.