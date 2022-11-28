High School Wrestling: Gable honored, Cedar Falls goes 3-0 in Metro Quad

WATERLOO – It was a grand night on multiple fronts Monday at Waterloo West’s Siddens Gymnasium.

It was the opening night for the four metro wrestling teams, and it was a night the Cedar Valley was able to honor Waterloo wrestling legend Dan Gable for being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.

Several area dignitaries spoke about Gable, but the wrestling icon wanted to thank the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Community for what it did for him.

“We’re here for an event to honor me, but it is the four teams…good teams the Columbus, the Cedar Falls, the Waterloo West, Waterloo East, which I have connections with all four of those schools.

“Because when I was training and coaching I got get kids to come to Iowa (University of Iowa), and they would help me train and I would train in their wrestling rooms. The whole community would make a difference for me. That is why I’m here, because I want to always give back and when you are giving back you are still winning.”

After the ceremonies, Cedar Falls, Columbus Catholic, East and West, squared off in a quadangular.

And each head coach will admit there was some good, bad and ugly.

Cedar Falls went 3-0 with victories over West (66-12), East (42-26) and Columbus (54-22).

“Good overall, solid,” Tiger head coach Colby Grothoff said. “We had a lot of guys who had a year off, a freshman, Cooper Ericson, step in at 120. I just kept commending him tonight he did a fantastic job stepping in.

“Our veteran guys have gotten so much better in the off season and that showed. We won some big matches.”

East went 2-1 beating West (57-24) and Columbus (43-33),

“What we learned is we can go hard for six minutes plus,” Trojan head coach Chris Tims said. “That is always expectation…go out there to wrestle, go out there to score points and don’t worry about wins and losses because that takes care of itself if you do what you need and compete at a high level.”

Columbus beat West (50-30) for its lone victory.

“There was a lot of everything. The good thing is the guys went out there and battle and competed,” Columbus head coach Denny Boleyn said. “We are relying on a lot of young kids and I was really impressed with their effort. My veteran guys I was pretty happy with how we wrestled, we were aggressive on our feet.”

For West’s Bradley Maas, his team took a few lumps but not all was negative.

“We have a lot of room for growth, that is for sure,” Maas said. “That is going to happen when you have a young team like we do. I felt like we got better from match to match. We wrestled hard. We will get better as the season goes on.”

All four teams are in action Thursday.

West hosts Iowa City High. Columbus hosts Hudson and South Hardin, East is at Des Moines Roosevelt, and Cedar Falls will be hosting a boy-girl doubleheader against Dubuque Wahlert.