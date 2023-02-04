CORALVILLE – Chris Ortner was still sweating minutes after it was over.

It turns out he really didn’t need to fret as much as he did although you he will tell you different.

Ortner’s Don Bosco of Gilbertville squad won eight of the nine matches building an insurmountable lead while cruising to its third straight and 13th overall Class 1A state dual championship Saturday, 36-25, over Wilton at Xtream Arena.

Ortner said he is extremely proud of a team that lost four state finalists and three state champions off of last year’s state champions and found a way to continue to get better and add to the Don Bosco legacy.

“They are all different and you have to earn every one of them,” Ortner said. “This was a tough one. A lot of people though there would be a drop off and we had a lot of kids that got really, really better the last six, seven months. That is what we had to have happen to get this done.”

After a pair of tough tussles to get to the finals, the Dons felt pretty good with how they matched up with the Beavers, in particular with where the meet was starting … 138.

Myles McMahon executed an escape, immediately reattacked and scored in the final 20 seconds of a 7-5 win over Trae Hagan in a battle of ranked to put the momentum on the Dons side early.

Then Wilton hit the meat of Don Bosco’s order and three straight falls by Kaiden Knaack, Kyler Knaack and Andrew Kimball put the Dons in firm control and they never looked back.

“When we saw where the draw was I thought that was probably pretty good for us,” Ortner said. “Those guys have been pretty consistent at those weights and a lot of this is momentum and we got some momentum going that helped carry us through.”

Jared Thiry added a fourth fall at 220 and Mack Ortner won another ranked battle at 285 for pivotal wins.

“This is a great feeling,” Thiry said. “We’ve been working hard for this all year, but job is not finished. We got districts next week, state in two weeks so we want two more titles.”

Don Bosco also traversed a difficult path to get back to the 1A finals for the 21st time.

After opening with a 54-21 win over Hinton, the Dons found themselves in an early hole to Nashua-Plainfield in the semifinals.

The Huskies and Dons have a long history in the state dual tournament, including Don Bosco beating the N-P in three straight title matches in 2008 (40-20), 2009 (37-25) and 2010 (34-27), before the Huskies won their second state dual title in 2012 when it beat the Dons, 45-14, in the semifinals.

Saturday, the Huskies got back to back falls from Kendrick Huck at 132 and Kaden Wilken at 138 to take an early 12-0 lead.

But Don Bosco recovered winning the next five matches which included a technical fall from Kaiden Knaack, a major from Kimball and pins from Kyler Knaack, Jacob Thiry and Fernandez.

Back-to-back pins from Jared Thiry and Mack Ortner at 220 and 285 put the Dons in to a commanding 39-15 lead with four matches left and Don Bosco held on to win 43-27.

“We had to battle all day really,” Don Bosco head coach Chris Ortner said. “Wrestling is not easy and especially when you get to this juncture because nothing is going to be easy. Yeah, we had to fight there.”

Osage dethroned four-time defending state champion West Delaware of Manchester, 37-28, in the 2A final claiming the school’s fifth all-time state dual crown at Xtream Arena.

“Real happy with my kids,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings said. “Real proud of them. They did a good job.”

In the finals, the Green Devils won four of the first five matches including big head-to-head ranked match-ups at 152 and 160. Chase Thomas downed Brent Yonkovic, 3-2, and Max Gast followed suit with a 3-2 win over Logan Peyton.

“Gast and Thomas…those were big matches against a couple of their horses, but our guys did what they needed to do at those weights,” Jennings said. “We knew we were going to get some bonus points at a couple of weights, didn’t get the pin in a couple of others and that made it a little closer, but we did it.”

Then Nick Fox scored a 11-second pin over Cruz Timmerman at 170 to make it 17-3. The Hawks pulled to within 17-13 and then 29-28 after back-to-back pins by Brayden Maury and Carson Less at 113 and 120.

But Blake Fox won at 126 and Anders Kittleson delivered the championship with a 3 minute and 1 second pin of Ryan Hilby at 132 to seal the deal.

“If felt good to get that one,” Kittleson said. “It feels awesome. We knew it was going to be a war from the start, but we put in so much work in the room, we have wars in the room everyday…I just don’t think anybody can hang with us and we want out and proved that today.”

The Green Devils also won state titles in 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006.

Osage erased some demons in the semifinals with a 43-28 win over Mount Vernon. The Green Devil had lost in the semifinals in each of the last two years and three out of the last four.

In 1A, Nashua-Planfield took third, while Wapsie Valley took fifth.

The Huskies rebounded from a semifinal loss to the eventual champion to score a 41-29 win over Alburnett in the third place match.

N-P won the dual in dramatic fashion. After Tayten Coufal won 8-3 over Hayden Munn at 120 to tie the match at 29-all, Garrett Rinken and Kendrick Huck followed with back to back pins.

“It feels good,” Nashua-Plainfield head coach Al Frost. “At regional duals we wrestled really tough against Lake Mills and I told the boys afterward if we wrestle like that at state duals sky is the limit.

“Although we lost to Bosco, I think we competed with them and then came out in the third place match and met the task, for from start to finish up and down the line up and got the job done, got third place.”

The Warriors bounced back from a loss to the Huskies in the opening round to beat Hinton (46-21) and Logan-Magnolia, 53-24, in the fifth-place match.

It is the second high finish in program history for Wapsie Valley who took fourth in 1996.

The Warriors won the seven of the first nine matches to take a commanding lead and then sealed the victory when Brody Kleitsch pinned Lyrick Stueve in 54 seconds at 120.

Wapsie also go pints from Brock Kleitsch (170), Cannon Joerger (182), Jake Schoer (195), Keegon Brown (220), Dawson Schmit (126) and Easton Krall (132) against Lo-Ma.

“Absolutely ecstatic,” Wapsie Valley head coach Brian Krall said. “These boys deserve every ounce of this. They work so hard in the practice room.”

Krall says the potential to return to state inside his returning team.

“I only graduate three seniors and we have got a few junior high guys coming in,” Krall said. “We’re excited. We’ve got some good things going.”