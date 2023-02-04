CORALVILLE – There are not any easy roads.

Just because powerhouse programs Don Bosco of Gillbertville and Waverly-Shell Rock have been there and done that at the Iowa state wrestling dual championships doesn’t mean those have been walks in the park.

That was no different Saturday.

Both squads had to slug their way to reach the finals to give themselves both a chance to three-peat.

The championship matches started at 8:30 p.m. and finished after the Courier’s deadline. Check www.wcfcourier.com for complete results. Don Bosco was to face Wilton for the 1A title, and WSR had long-time rival Southeast Polk. Osage was facing West Delaware for the 2A championship.

“There are no easy roads, but that is what we expect in a state level competition. ,” said Go-Hawk head coach Eric Whitcome who picked up career victory number 25 in a first round win over Ankeny Centennial (43-24).

After four matches in their semifinal against second-seeded Bettendorf, WSR led 9-7, but the Go-Hawks seized control of the dual by winning the next six matches including decisions from Danny Diaz (160), Robert Poyner (170) and Zander Wedemeier at 182.

Then WSR distanced itself from the Bulldogs with pins from McCrae Hagarty, Caden Wetherell and Jake Walker to extend its lead to 37-7 with four matches to go.

Bettendorf won the final four, but the damage was already done as WSR held on for a 36-28 win.

“We knew that was going to be a brawl,” Whitcome said. “Really happy with how our guys performed, even some of the guys who got beat by limiting the damage. That is what we talked about all week that dual meet competition is different than individual.”

The Go-Hawks are chasing their seventh state dual title in what was 10th championship match. WSR has won the last two and has been in the last five title matches.

Don Bosco also traversed a difficult path to get back to the 1A finals for the 21st time as the Dons were chasing title No. 13 against the Beavers.

After opening with a 54-21 win over Hinton, the Dons found themselves in an early hole to Nashua-Plainfield in the semifinals.

The Huskies and Dons have a long history in the state dual tournament, including Don Bosco beating the N-P in three straight title matches in 2008 (40-20), 2009 (37-25) and 2010 (34-27), before the Huskies won their second state dual title in 2012 when it beat the Dons, 45-14, in the semifinals.

Saturday, the Huskies got back to back falls from Kendrick Huck at 132 and Kaden Wilken at 138 to take an early 12-0 lead.

But Don Bosco recovered winning the next five matches which included a technical fall from Kaiden Knaack, a major from Andrew Kimball and pins from Kyler Knaack, Jacob Thiry and Landon Fernandez.

Back-to-back pins from Jared Thiry and Mack Ortner at 220 and 285 put the Dons in to a commanding 39-15 lead with four matches left and Don Bosco held on to win 43-27.

“We had to battle all day really,” Don Bosco head coach Chris Ortner said. “Wrestling is not easy and especially when you get to this juncture because nothing is going to be easy. Yeah, we had to fight there.”

In a 1A opener, the fourth-seeded Huskies won the last three matches of their dual to seal a 48-22 victory over fifth-seeded Wapsie Valley of Fairbank.

The Warriors in their fifth state dual tournament and first since 2017, rebounded from their opening round loss to beat Hinton, 46-21 in a consolation semifinal and were to face Logan-Magnolia for fifth.

In 2A, Osage snapped a string of semifinal losses to reach its first 2A dual championship since 2006 with a 43-28 win over Mount Vernon in the semifinals.

“Mount Vernon has a good team, they are solid but a few more of our kids were just a little bit better so we were able to get the win,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings said. “Proud of our guys. There were some great matches in that dual.

“Barrett Muller’s match was a good match. His opponent was the No. 1 seed in the 220 bracket last year. That was a good win for us.”

Muller’s 11-6 win over Clark Younggreen at 220 was one of two key matches Jennings said Osage needed to win.

The other came at 145 where Osage’s top-ranked Tucker Stangel major decisioned fifth-ranked Jackson Jaspers.

Anders Kittleson had a fall at 132 to open the meet and the Green Devils also got falls from Nick Fox at 170, Ledger Nehls at 182, Mac Muller at 285 and Blake Fox at 120.

“Those were good match-ups against good, hard-nosed tough kids and we ended up coming out on top of both of those,” Jennings said. “We felt that was kind of a key to that dual.”

In each of the Green Devils last three semifinals appearances they went down to defeat. In 2019, Solon beat them, 48-22. In 2021 it was Crestwood that tripped them up, 39-31, and last year Independence upset them, 37-31. Osage went on to finish third in all three of those years.

Scoreboard through semifinals

Class 1A

First round

Don Bosco 54, Hinton 21

Nashua-Plainfield 48, Wapsie Valley 22

Wilton 70, Logan-Magnolia 12

Alburnett 57, Emmetsburg 24

Semifinals

Don Bosco 43, Nashua-Plainfield 27

Wilton 36, Alburnett 33

Consolation semifinals

Logan-Magnolia 50, Emmetsburg 30

Wapsie Valley 46, Hinton 21

Class 2A

First round

Osage 52, Williamsburg 18

Mount Vernon 51, Creston 19

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Humboldt 26

West Delaware 47, Webster City 18

Semifinals

Osage 43, Mount Vernon 25

West Delaware 40, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29

Consolation Semifinals

Creston 51, Williamsburg 18

Webster City 41, Humboldt 33

Class 3A

Southeast Polk 49, Dubuque Hempstead 23

Ankeny 43, West Des Moines Valley 25

Bettendorf 56, Fort Dodge 15

Waverly-Shell Rock 43, Ankeny Centennial 24

Semifinals

Southeast Polk 42, Ankeny 20

Waverly-Shell Rock 36, Bettendorf 28

Consolation semifinals

West Des Moines Valley 42, Dubuque Hempstead 27

Fort Dodge 37, Ankeny Centennial 30