High School Wrestling: Bohnsack, Hedeman provide Union powerful 1-2 punch

LA PORTE CITY – It was a “what was I thinking?” moment for Union of La Porte City wrestling coach Bart Mehlert.

It was early in the 2022-23 wrestling season and his Knights were struggling in dual meets. In an admitted head scratcher of a decision, Mehlert sent Brayden Bohnsack out to wrestle at 126 pounds.

The plan was never for Bohnsack to wrestle at 120. And Bohnsack wasn’t going to beat out defending 106-pound state champion Jace Hedeman, who moved up to 113 for his sophomore season.

The only sensible move was 106, and that was going to take patience.

“Brayden is a kid who is going to do what I ask him, and I did put him out there at 126, and immediately after I was like, ‘Oh, boy, I can’t be doing this to him,” Mehlert said. “We had to take a step back. We had to be patient, and that is what we did following his descent plan.”

It took Bohnsack most of a month to reach 106, but once he made it, he’s been lights out and has given Union potentially the best 1-2, 106-113 punch in the state.

Both Bohnsack and Hedeman are now ranked No. 1 at their respective weights.

Since making 106, Bohnsack is 25-0 including a victory over returning 106-pound state runner-up Carter West of Burlington Notre Dame, 2-1, at the Cascade Tournament Jan. 14.

“Brayden is way better mentally and physically than he was at the beginning of the year,” Mehlert said. “We still have some stuff to fine tune on his end technique wise, but us coaches are real happy with him.

“If he keeps on fixing things, he is going to surprise a lot of kids.”

Bohnsack admits it was a struggle early on, but says those struggles made him stronger and paid off with his big win.

“Challenging? … Yeah, a little bit,” smiled Bohnsack when asked how it was wrestling at 126.

“That was a tough match against a really good kid,” continued Bohnsack, who took eighth at 113 as a freshman. “When I won, it was like I’m right there, but I got to keep working and stay on the plan we have.”

It doesn’t hurt that on a daily basis Hedeman pushes Bohnsack to be better.

“He motivates me a lot,” Bohnsack said. “He is a good partner, especially if I need to bounce something off of him. And we have one of the best coaching staffs in the state that is always pushing me to be the best I can be.”

For the record, Bohnsack went 2-1 at 126.

Mehlert says Hedeman motivates a lot of his teammates, and his story on how he became a state champion is one Mehlert uses frequently in Union’s wrestling room.

Many outsiders look at Hedeman’s unblemished record with more than 90 varsity matches under his belt and believe it is a product of great success at the youth level.

Mehlert says Hedeman had a good youth career but was always the kid that drew the best kid right away in his bracket, and while he medaled at state-level competitions many of those medals were not gold.

“I use him a lot in the room,” Mehlert said. “Almost any drill we run, he is winning it. I tell the kids it is something to model and they get sick of hearing it, but look at the results.

“As far as his youth career and winning as an undefeated freshman … something clicked. He was right there for a long time and then in his eighth-grade summer he made a choice. He was sick of that feeling (not winning), and he made a choice in his head he was going to do something about it.”

Mehlert added Hedeman’s hugest trait as a youth was he was a hard worker, but it took a choice to want to be the best, and when he made it he went to a new level.

And when Hedeman is cornered, the phrase state champion isn’t spoken.

“It is the same goal,” Hedeman said. “It is just keep working hard, staying focused on getting better. It is not really going for another state title, but improving myself and helping my teammates improve themselves.”

Part of improving himself is grabbing larger teammates in the room, among them state medalist Caleb Olson, the Knights’ 145-pound starter.

“Brayden … Caleb … having them in the room pushes you,” Hedeman said. “I like training with both. With Caleb … he is bigger and has a really mean cradle. I think my cradle defense has gotten much better because of wrestling with him.”

He also pushes himself at Immortal Wrestling Club, where he takes on Nashua-Plainfield brothers Jayden and Garret Rinken, and the Schwab brothers, Hendrix and Hayden.

“You just want to challenge yourself every day,” Hedeman says. “I feel my technique is better. I feel if I get to my pace nobody can match it.

“But there are just a lot of big things I want to accomplish … win Fargo, win Super 32 … and that means working hard in and outside of the room, working hard in school, working hard with everything in life. It is about showing up every day and being disciplined with everything I do.”

Photos: Cedar Valley Wrestlers at the Battle of Waterloo tournament Battle of Waterloo1 19 Battle of Waterloo 1 Battle of Waterloo 2 Battle of Waterloo 3 Battle of Waterloo 4 Battle of Waterloo 5 Battle of Waterloo 6 Battle of Waterloo 7 Battle of Waterloo 8 Battle of Waterloo 9 Battle of Waterloo 10 Battle of Waterloo1 11 Battle of Waterloo1 12 Battle of Waterloo1 13 Battle of Waterloo1 14 Battle of Waterloo1 15 Battle of Waterloo1 16 Battle of Waterloo1 17 Battle of Waterloo1 18 Battle of Waterloo1 20 Battle of Waterloo1 21 Battle of Waterloo1 22 Battle of Waterloo1 23 Battle of Waterloo1 24 Battle of Waterloo1 25 Battle of Waterloo1 26 Battle of Waterloo1 27 Battle of Waterloo1 27 Battle of Waterloo1 28 Battle of Waterloo1 28 Battle of Waterloo1 29 Battle of Waterloo1 29 Battle of Waterloo1 30 Battle of Waterloo1 31 Battle of Waterloo1 32 Battle of Waterloo1 33 Battle of Waterloo1 34 Battle of Waterloo1 35 Battle of Waterloo1 36 Battle of Waterloo1 37 Battle of Waterloo1 38 Battle of Waterloo1 39