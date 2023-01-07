High School Girls' Wrestling: Osage wins 30-team Ogden Gold Tournament

OGDEN – Gable Hemann won at 100 and Jaylynn Goodale and Maddie Swenson shared the 115-pound title as Osage claimed the 30-team Ogden Gold Tournament Saturday.

Hemann handed Newton’s Elizabeth Elliott her first loss of the season by pinning her in 5:44 to win the title.

Goodale and Swenson each won three matches before choosing to forfeit to each other in the 115 final.

Katelyn Huebsch finished third at 140, and Aubrey Chapman and Erika Power were fifth at 145 and 155, respectively.

Leah Grimm was slated to wrestle in a third-place match at 170 that had not been completed by press time.

Luft a champion: Charles City's Lily Luft decisioned Liberty, Missouri's Bridgette Sotomayor, 5-0, to win the 132-pound individual title at the Clash Girls' Individual tournament Saturday in La Crosse, Wis.

Luft improved to 29-0 with the win.

Elizabeth Oleson took third at 138, while Leah Stewart and Ava Thompson were second at 185 and 235, respectively.

Ogden Gold Tournament

Team Scores: 1. Osage 250, 2. Ridge View 192, 3. Dallas Center-Grimes 150, 4. Perry 133, 5. Spencer 120, 6. Humboldt 116, 7. Algona 106, 8. Newton 85, 9. LeMars 83, 10. South Tama 78, 11. Yutan Girls 75, 12. Gilbert 73, 13. Nevada 65, 14. South Central Calhoun 60, 15. Colfax-Mingo 59, 16. West Des Moines Valley 55, 17. West Fork 55, 18. Manson Northwest Webster 52, 19. Boone 45, Eagle Grove 45, 21. AGWSR 37, 22. Chariton 32, 23. GTRA 31, 24. Benton 27, 25. Ankeny 19, 26. Urbandale 14, 27. Ogden 6, 28. Earlham 4, Emmetsburg 4, 30. East Sac County 2.

Championship Matches

100 – Gable Hemann (Osage) pinned Elizabeth Elliott (Newton), 5:44. 105 – Kiera Hessenius (LeMars) dec. Ava Gannon (DCG), 6-0. 110 – Sophia Harris (Humboldt) pnned Gracie Waage (DCG), 2:26. 115 – Jaylynn Goodale and Maddie Swenson (Osage), no match in final. 120 – Aubrie Pehrson (Yutan) won by mff over Leah Chandler (Chariton). 125 – Tatum Shepherd (Ridge View) pinned Alexis Pehrson (Yutan), 3:33. 130 – Charity Mickles (Perry) dec. Hadley Boshart (Gilbert), 2-0. 135 – Maeley Elsbury (South Tama) dec. Lizzy Wolf (Benton), 6-0. 140 – Julie Maylum (Perry) pinned Mia Harris (Humboldt), 3:11. 145 – Alex Harswick (Gilbert) pinned Lauren Rodgers (Perry), 5:47. 155 – Trinity Rotgers (AGWSR) pinned Joslyn Bordwell (West Fork), 2:08. 170 – Autumn Elsbury (South Tama) pinned Jesse Hutchinson (Newton), 3:57. 190 – Mackenzie Arends (Nevada) dec. Kaylee Nachtigal (Spencer), 2-1. 235 – Olivia Huckfelt (Spencer) pinned Emma Cook (Colfax-Mingo), 2:16.