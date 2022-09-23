Half Nelson, Half Fiction: Black Hawks' Smaby is a rising commodity

WATERLOO – Longevity.

It is an anomaly in today’s coaching world, in particular at the junior hockey level.

The Waterloo Black Hawks were blessed for two decades with the same head coach, P.K. O’Handley, who brought championships to a franchise craving for them while also spurning offers to either join the college or professional coaching ranks.

That kind of stability in the United States Hockey League is rare. Only in Cedar Rapids, where Marc Carlson is entering his 24th season as head coach and general manager of the RoughRiders, has a coach lasted longer with a USHL franchise than O’Handley.

So what is the point here?

The Black Hawks have themselves another good coach in Matt Smaby.

The hope for the Black Hawks organization is Smaby sticks around for several seasons. Yes, that is a self-serving sentence, because you get spoiled working with one coach for a long time.

Intuition tells me that Waterloo is only going to be able to keep Smaby around for a few seasons. I have no inside information or inkling that Smaby is looking to move on. And by no way am I’m I insinuating it, either.

But there are obvious signs it could happen.

Successful coaches in the USHL, especially in recent years, have earned bigger and better opportunities.

You only have to look back at the last decade to find USHL coaches who have advanced to become head coaches of NHL teams -- Jon Cooper (Green Bay to Tampa Bay), Jim Montgomery (Dubuque to Boston), Derek Lalonde (Green Bay to Detroit) and before he had a highly-successful stint at the University of North Dakota, Seattle Kraken head coach David Hakstol, who coached Smaby at UND, was head coach at Sioux City.

There was another sign I got recently.

I was in Grand Forks a couple of weeks ago, where Smaby starred as a collegiate player, coached as an assistant at UND and ran the Grand Forks youth hockey program before being named Waterloo’s coach in July of last year.

On two different occasions while covering Northern Iowa’s football game with UND, I was asked not about the Panthers, but rather if I knew Matt Smaby?

People in Grand Forks love Matt Smaby.

One conversations was with a random Fighting Hawk (and Matt Smaby) fan. The other was with a UND beat writer who asked me how Smaby was doing before saying the second-year Black Hawks coach's stock is rising and other opportunities may already have been presented to Smaby.

That was an interesting tidbit.

However, I believe Smaby is completely and fully invested in his current job, which is molding young men not only into future college and professional players but into better men.

“He is an amazing coach, somebody you can rely on,” Black Hawks second-year forward Garrett Schifsky said. “An open door every single minute of the day where you can go in and talk to him about any and every thing. He is an open, understandable guy, and I love him.”

The feeling is Smaby is also on a mission to bring more championships back to Waterloo.

In his first season with the Black Hawks, Smaby admits, he had his ups and downs as did his team. But by the end of the season, Smaby had Waterloo playing at a high level, winning a Clark Cup playoff series before falling to eventual champion Sioux City.

A pretty solid season for a first-year head coach.

At the same time, Smaby lives by the mantra, "If you are not growing, you are dying."

“I learned a lot,” Smaby said of his first season. “Like our guys and like our team, I failed a lot. I did a pretty deep assessment on what I did, what I liked that I did and things I would change moving forward.

"For me, going through situations and dealing with players … all of that was a first time thing. It is an experience to draw back on when things pop up in the future.”

“It was a great learning experience,” continued Smaby, talking about season one. “You have those expectations, expectations of what it is going to be like, and then a heck of a lot of things pop up and you are expecting them to go one way and they go in a little bit different way.

“I’m always sitting back and thinking about ways we can do things better. Who we are and how we treat people isn’t going to change, but we are always going to be looking for ways to get better. The first year was fun, challenging and hard, and I can’t wait to get going again.”

Those kind of comments sound like a coach with tunnel vision on the task at hand, and until he finishes the challenge to his specifications he is of the ilk that is not dying, but growing.