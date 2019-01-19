WAVERLY -- Ali Gerbracht executed on the mat expertly all day.
The leap, however, was the one she was concerned with most.
The Ackley-Geneva-Wellsburg-Steamboat Rock junior became the first girls' state champion in Iowa history Saturday when she beat Bettendorf's Ella Schmit, 4-1, in the 106-pound finals of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls' state wrestling championships at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Immediately after getting her hand raised at center mat, Gerbracht spun, eyed her target and took off leaping into his arms, a state champion's leap executed thousands of times at the boys' state championships.
The coach awaiting her in the corner, was her dad and long-time AGWSR head coach Chad Gerbracht.
"That is what I always wanted to do since I first starting going to the state tournament to watch all my dad's high school wrestlers," said Gerbracht, who has been the Cougars' 106-pound varsity starter for the past three seasons. "It was such a cool experience to be able to do it myself.
"It hasn't really sunk it that that is what it actually is ... a state championship," Gerbracht added of being the first girls' state champion. "This is a big deal. I'm sure it will hit me later."
Gerbracht has 73 career wins as a varsity wrestler on the AGWSR boys' team.
Gerbracht has been wrestling since she was 4, when she'd tag along to her dad's youth practices and high school practices. To see her win, after so many years of being right next to him, was special for her dad, too.
"I've been so close with several of my wrestlers," Chad Gerbracht said. "It was awesome to give her a hug and a kiss and tell her I'm proud of her because she has put in the work."
In all, 10 champs were crowned and three teams took home team trophies.
Waverly-Shell Rock claimed the team championship with 144 points, while Colfax-Mingo was second with 78 and Charles City was third with 73.
It was a day where wrestling cheerleaders became champion wrestlers, and where daughters followed in the footsteps of dads and uncles to etch their names into the history annuals.
It started with Union of La Porte City's Hannah Michael pinning Sioux Central's Katy Unger in 46 seconds at 106 for the first pin of the day and continued to rock right up to a standing ovation given to Gerbracht following her victory.
W-SR, had five finalists, including two champions -- Annika Behrends at 126 and Avery Meier at 138. Both are the daughters of wrestlers.
Behrends, whose finals match against Olivia Diggins of Logan-Magnolia may have been the most exciting of the day, joined uncle Travis Behrends, who won the 189-pound state title for the Go-Hawks in 2001. Her other uncle, Brett, was a state-runner up at 152 in 2003, and her dad, Zach, was a state qualifier in 1999.
"This is a great feeling," Behrends said of winning in her home gym. "Especially with all the support we had here."
Behrends scored an escape with four seconds left to beat Diggins, 10-9.
"I was super tired, but I just knew if I kept going something great would come out of it," Behrends added.
Meier, a sophomore, pinned Maddison Buffum of Missouri Valley in 1:57 to win at 138. Her younger sister, Jacey, took second at 120. Avery and Jacey's dad, Josh, is an assistant on the boys' team.
The Go-Hawks had three runner-ups -- Meier, Hedda Kveum at 152 and Hanna Johnson at 195.
Other champions were Tateum Park of Davenport North at 113, Chloe Clemons of Cedar Rapids Jefferson at 120, Sydney Park of Davenport Central at 126, Toyia Griffin of Nashua-Plainfield at 152, Jacenta Sargisson of LeMars at 170, Millie Peach of Iowa Valley at 195 and Rilee Slycord of Colfax-Mingo at 285.
"I think there was a lot of excitement," Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome said. "From the crowd to the kids it was great all day. I've been saying this all day, props to the programs, school districts, administrators, the coaches that even with the weather that we had found a way to get the girls here because it was important enough for them.
"To our girls, what a tremendous job. Some of them had never wrestled before, but wanted to be part of history. Really proud of them to come out here and put up the performance that they did, unexpected, but awesome, additionally."
