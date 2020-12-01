Gable will receive his Presidential Medal of Freedom Monday at White House

WASHINGTON -- Waterloo native and Iowa wrestling icon Dan Gable will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump during a 10:30 a.m. ceremony Monday at the White House.

Trump contacted the Olympic gold medalist Oct. 14 to inform Gable he would be awarded the highest honor a United States civilian can receive.

Nearly 60 years ago, a slightly built young man's family was wracked by unspeakable tragedy.

The White House delayed scheduling the ceremony to assure Gable's entire family could attend. Gable said he recently learned he will receive the medal Monday morning.

Gable will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern inside the White House.

"We've been scrambling to set up all the arrangements. We have some who are driving and some who are flying," Gable said. "I'm excited. We are all excited. We're going to enjoy the weekend.

"It's an honor. I've received a lot of awards and have a lot of trophies, but this is the highest honor a civilian can receive. It's really hard to wrap my head around that."

Gable's travel party will include he and wife Kathy's entire immediate family, their four daughters – Jenni Mitchell (Brian), Annie Gavin (Mike), Molly Olszta (Danny) and Mackenzie McCord (Justin) and their 13 grandchildren -- with the party ranging in age from six months to Gable, who recently turned 72.