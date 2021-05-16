Gable Musuem now taking registrations for 22nd Golf outing

Bill Tate Sr. is this year’s honoree of the Russ Smith Community Impact Award.

Drake Ayala will be awarded the Bob Steenlage Iowa High School Wrestler of the Year Award, and Millie Peach is the Iowa High School Female Wrestler of the Year Award winner.

Golfers who wish to participate in the event and attend the hall of fame ceremonies following competition can register by calling the museum at (319) 233-0745 or emailing dgmstaff@nwhof.org.

Cost of the golf is $150 for an individual and $600 for a four-person team. The museum is also accepting sponsors for the event.

All proceeds will benefit the Dan Gable Museum and help bring it closer to its mission, ‘To Preserve History, Recognize Excellence and Inspire Future Generations.’

“This is an important event for us and our future especially coming off a year with a pandemic,” Miller said. “It is going to be a great weekend and a lot of fun.”

Miller added every member of the 1991 and 1992 Iowa teams have indicated they will attend the event.

Olympic medalist Randi Miller hosts Gable Museum event Wrestling world competitors Randi Miller and Toccara Montgomery were reunited Saturday while offering instruction to young female wrestlers during the Wrestle Like A Girl Empowerment Camp.

