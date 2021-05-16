Gable Musuem now taking registrations for 22nd Golf outing

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum is now taking registrations for its 22nd annual golf tournament at Prairie Links in Waverly.
The tournament will be held on June 25 as part of the two-day 2021 Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame Iowa Induction Ceremonies.
Headlining the event this year is 13-time World Medalist and two-time Olympic gold medalist Bruce Baumgartner.
The two-day event will begin on Thursday, June 24 where Baumgartner will sign his display at the Waterloo located museum on 303 Jefferson Street.
Baumgartner will be available for autographs from 4-5 p.m., prior to a Hall of Fame social at Prairie Links Golf and Event Center.
“Bruce Baumgartner is the most-highly decorated wrestler in United States history,” Gable Museum executive director Jim Miller said. “We are excited to have him here for a our biggest event.”
This year’s Glen Brand Hall of Fame honorees are Megan Black, Mike DeAnna, Dwight Hinson, David Kjeldgaard, Gary Steffensmeier and the 1991 and 1992 national champion Iowa wrestling teams.
The Happel Family will received the Bowlsby Family Legacy Award. Retired Don Bosco of Gilbertville head coach Tom Hogan will received the Bob Siddens Iowa High School Coaching Excellence Award.
Bill Tate Sr. is this year’s honoree of the Russ Smith Community Impact Award.
Drake Ayala will be awarded the Bob Steenlage Iowa High School Wrestler of the Year Award, and Millie Peach is the Iowa High School Female Wrestler of the Year Award winner.
Golfers who wish to participate in the event and attend the hall of fame ceremonies following competition can register by calling the museum at (319) 233-0745 or emailing dgmstaff@nwhof.org.
Cost of the golf is $150 for an individual and $600 for a four-person team. The museum is also accepting sponsors for the event.
All proceeds will benefit the Dan Gable Museum and help bring it closer to its mission, ‘To Preserve History, Recognize Excellence and Inspire Future Generations.’
“This is an important event for us and our future especially coming off a year with a pandemic,” Miller said. “It is going to be a great weekend and a lot of fun.”
Miller added every member of the 1991 and 1992 Iowa teams have indicated they will attend the event.
