Denver's Wright peaked at right time for Coe College

But Wright still believed and then he made believers out of the rest of the field. Wright upset returning all-American Brady Fritz of Wartburg in the quarterfinals, and then avenged a loss to Central College’s Dan Radcliffe in the semifinals, by major decision (12-4), to guarantee himself a spot the NCAA Division III championships.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Wright capped off an incredible regional by beating North Central College’s Marc Fleenor, 7-5, to win the 141-pound title.

“My coaches told me I could win that tournament,” Wright said. “I was relaxed. Coach Ball (Ethan) and coach Gotto (Jimmy) were messing around with me before the finals, telling me jokes and making me laugh before the finals. It’s going to be the same thing this week ... just stay relaxed and keep attacking.”

Wright believes there is no reason he can’t put together another great performance this week beginning on Friday where he will have to prove himself all over again.

Wright drew a pig-tail match against top-seeded Troy Stanich of Stevens Institute of Technology.