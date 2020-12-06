Dan Gable, family prepared for wrestling icon's historic day

+2 EDITORIAL: Gable honor stresses greatness within us Nearly 60 years ago, a slightly built young man’s family was wracked by unspeakable tragedy.

Twenty-three members of the Gable clan, from Dan, 72, to the youngest, 6-month-old Mack, will witness the historic family event.

“Obviously we are extremely excited about this, and obviously we all were going to be there for Dad,” Mitchell said. “This award is extremely prestigious. He’s earned it and deserves it. We’re going to meet President Trump and that is exciting; to meet any president would be exciting.”

Gable describes himself as stoic, an athlete who never celebrated one win more than another, and who, for the most part, kept his emotions in check.

He is not guaranteeing that on Monday.

“When I found out I was going to be awarded this medal it was one of those emotional moments,” Gable said. “It will probably be emotional again. There are certain events in your life that when you go back and think about them and focus on it, it still brings the tears out of you and ... Monday is going to be one of those moments.”

Gable said his wife, Kathy, has tried prepare him for the experience. She found the ceremony for Olympian and U.S. Representative Jim Ryun, who was awarded the medal by Trump in July, and showed the video to Dan.