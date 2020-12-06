Dan Gable, family prepared for wrestling icon's historic day

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The third week of March is annually blocked out on Jenni (Gable) Mitchell and husband Brian’s calendar.
The same holds true for Mitchell’s sisters and their husbands — Annie Gavin (Mike), Molly Olszta (Danny) and Mackenzie McCord (Justin).
Timeline of the life and career of Waterloo legend Dan Gable
There is no more sacred weekend for the Gable family than the week of the NCAA Division I wrestling championships.
Mitchell has missed just two in her 43 years, last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the year her youngest sister, Mackenzie, was born.
“It is our ritual. … You don’t miss the NCAA wrestling tournament,” Mitchell said. “We love it. It’s our chance to be with family in an environment we all love.
“It has been such a huge part of our lives. It’s more than going and watching wrestling, although watching wrestling is our passion. But we’re not always together for the holidays. We are all married now and have our in-laws … but the NCAA wrestling championships is really guaranteed time … our only guaranteed time together.”
Tradition will be off schedule Monday for the Gable family. They all will be together three months early.
And Monday’s gathering is special.
The patriarch of the Gable family, Dan Gable, an Iowa and world wrestling icon, will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. He’ll be presented the award by President Donald Trump in a 10:30 a.m. CST ceremony inside the White House.
Nearly 60 years ago, a slightly built young man’s family was wracked by unspeakable tragedy.
Twenty-three members of the Gable clan, from Dan, 72, to the youngest, 6-month-old Mack, will witness the historic family event.
“Obviously we are extremely excited about this, and obviously we all were going to be there for Dad,” Mitchell said. “This award is extremely prestigious. He’s earned it and deserves it. We’re going to meet President Trump and that is exciting; to meet any president would be exciting.”
Gable describes himself as stoic, an athlete who never celebrated one win more than another, and who, for the most part, kept his emotions in check.
He is not guaranteeing that on Monday.
Update from this Oct. 15 Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Gable will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern inside the White House.
“When I found out I was going to be awarded this medal it was one of those emotional moments,” Gable said. “It will probably be emotional again. There are certain events in your life that when you go back and think about them and focus on it, it still brings the tears out of you and ... Monday is going to be one of those moments.”
Gable said his wife, Kathy, has tried prepare him for the experience. She found the ceremony for Olympian and U.S. Representative Jim Ryun, who was awarded the medal by Trump in July, and showed the video to Dan.
So Gable knows what will happen. All of his family will surround him. For that he is grateful.
“Like when I found out I was going to get it, I had to get in the right frame of mind,” Gable said. “It’s hard to describe what I will feel. Time will tell. The mood of the room, the mood of the room will be fine.
“I’m going to be … OK,” Gable said after a pause.
There are other family members he wishes could be there. His parents, Mack and Katie, and his older sister, Diane, all now deceased. But in his heart he knows they will be.
“That is one of those emotional questions,” said Gable, his voice cracking. “There is no doubt they will be there, and that is the way I feel about it.”
Growing up Gable
While growing up, the family never shied away from the fact Gable, the 1972 Olympic gold medalist wrestler and 15-time NCAA wrestling championship coach, was a famous figure in Iowa City.
“We were all consumed by wrestling, all loved wrestling and everything that came with wrestling and him being the head coach at Iowa,” Mitchell said. “We loved wrestling. Aside from wrestling we also did everything normal families did. Mom and Dad made sure we did have normal lives. Living in Iowa City, we didn’t shelter ourselves from the community because he was a public figure.
“Yes, much of what we did centered around wrestling, but we didn’t know anything different.”
They went on frequent vacations to the family cabin in Lansing where her dad could get away, relax and attack another one of his passions — fishing. He and Kathy also loved to garden at home.
But even vacations had elements of wrestling.
Near the family cabin there is a hill affectionately referred to as Wrestler’s Hill.
“Dad would bring wrestlers to the cabin all the time and they’d run ‘Wrestlers Hill,’” Mitchell said. “My kids run that hill now.”
Everywhere the family traveled revolved around Dan getting a workout in.
“I like to train and get the endorphins flowing,” Gable said. “I don’t ache as much if I do. That is part of my lifestyle.”
If the hotel they were staying at didn’t have a sauna or whirlpool, Gable made one.
“He could get creative. Our hotel room would become the workout room,” Mitchell said. “He would put towels under the door to block air flow, turn up the heat, put the hot shower and sink faucets on full blast and make a sauna.
“That was normal to us. People will walk into a wrestling room and say, ‘It stinks in here.’ That is the smell of our childhood. The smell of a wrestling room, that is home to me. It reminds me of my childhood and all the great memories we had.”
Mitchell calls her dad unique, and believes his uniqueness is what led to all of his success.
Mom is a central player too.
“Mom packs all of his clothes for road trips, makes sure he has his chocolate chip cookies, cashews and his Mountain Dew,” Mitchell said.
Mountain Dew will play a central role in the trip to Washington.
“Dad learned he was fructose intolerant a few years ago so he cannot drink regular Mountain Dew,” Mitchell says. “He has to drink the Throwback Mountain Dew that is made with pure cane sugar. They stopped making it for a while, so my mom was always on the hunt for Throwback Mountain Dew. She stockpiles it the garage.
“Mackie and her family are driving to Washington, D.C., and Mom made sure she has his stash of Throwback Mountain Dew. Dad is very regimented, and that is part of the regiment.”
Granpda Gable
Gable has 13 grandchildren ranging from in age from Jenni’s son, Gable, a junior at Iowa City High, to baby Mack.
“My kids are extremely close to my parents,” Mitchell said. “We live right down the road from them and they try to get to as many of the grandkids’ events as possible.
“My oldest, Gable, loves to talk sports with my dad. Whether it is wrestling, football or baseball, they will analyze it. After a game, they could talk about it for hours.”
In fact, when the White House was trying to reach Gable so Trump could personally inform him he would be bestowed the Medal of Freedom, Gable was at one of his granddaughter’s cross county meets and let the call go to voicemail.
White House visits
In 2002, Gable visited the White House when then-President Bush named him to the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.
He also has been to the White House as part of several Olympic congregations when he served as Olympic wrestling coach in 1980, 1984 and 2000.
But the first time Gable was invited to the White House, he declined the invitation.
“It was the night before we left for the 1972 Olympics in Munich,” Gable said. “Myself, Ben and John Peterson (his teammates at Iowa State) … the whole group was invited to the White House, but we decided to stay back.
“We went up to our hotel room, readjusted the beds and furniture, slid the mattress on the floor and we got a workout in. We were getting ready for the Olympic games and winning gold medals and knew on return all gold medalists got to go back to the White House.”
Gable and Ben Peterson won gold that year and did visit the White House upon return from Germany. Four years later, John Peterson got to visit the White House after winning gold in Montreal.
More popular than ever
Jim Miller, the executive director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in downtown Waterloo, said he thinks Gable’s popularity continues to grow.
At any event the museum hosts that includes Gable, fans flock to him for autographs and pictures.
Miller recalls prior to the pandemic, he and Gable went to a local sandwich shop for lunch.
“I’m placing my order and I turn to ask coach what did he want, and he wasn’t there,” Miller laughs. “I look over in the corner and he is getting his picture taken with a women’s college lacrosse team that had stopped to eat while traveling and they recognized who he was.”
Mitchell says that is normal.
“He is the type of guy, no matter where he is, he loves talking to people and has no problem taking pictures,” Mitchell said. “This whole coronavirus has made him a little more cautious. He didn’t go to the Hawkeye Wrestling Club Showdown at the Xtream Arena in Coralville last month. The wrestling community, we are touchy people. We like to shake hands, give hugs. We are a very close group. But at his age now, he was cautious about that and he didn’t go, which is completely unusual for him.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!