Column: Thank you, Cedar Valley, it's been a honor serving you

I bowled a 620 series Thursday with a high game of 234.

It was my fourth straight 600 series in the VP3P Thursday morning league at Maple Lanes.

Now, I’ve broken a cardinal sin of sports writer, I’ve included myself in a story. Well, I guess I’m going to break that rule for the duration of this column.

As many of you know, Saturday was my final night of a 35-year adventure with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I wrapped it up with what I hope is a stellar, news-filled Sunday sports section.

I’m moving on to a position at Wartburg College.

It’s a great opportunity for my family and has been in the works for several years now, not the new position, but the thought of taking a step back from sports journalism.

My oldest, Alexis, is headed off to college next fall and my, youngest, Talan, is a sophomore. Both are active in many activities at Waterloo West High School.

I want to be there this one last year when both are still in the house before Alexis heads off to college in New York City. This new opportunity will allow that to happen.

It is a moment of both excitement and reflection.

It has been a great run that started because my basketball career, or athletic career didn't pan out exactly as my once 10-year old self believed.

By my sophomore year at Waterloo West, I was already the 13th or 14th guy on the roster, and when you sit on the end of the bench you also get to keep the rebounding chart.

That led me to raising my hand when the varsity coach asked if anybody wanted to do the same for the varsity.

So, at the end of the bench, I kept the rebounding chart and I got to know guys like Don Kruse, Kevin Evans, Jim Sullivan, Doug Newhoff and Russ Smith…the then Courier Sports Staff.

A conversation with Mr. Kruse telling me they needed a new part-time sports writer, and he’d put a good word in for me if I was interested sparked an interest in the summer of 1986.

A couple of weeks later, I was sitting at Russ Smith’s desk, the Courier sports editor, taking a typing test on a Video Display Terminal. It would be a long explanation to explain what a VDT machine was, but if you know, you know.

I don’t recall who taught me typing at Waterloo West in 1984 when I was a freshman, but that person is responsible for a 35-year sports writing career. So, thank you to all former high school typing teachers in the world.

That is how it started.

In the days of no cell phones, email or fax machines, I and four or five other part-timers would answer phones non-stop and gather information fall, winter, spring and summer.

Kruse would laugh at my early attempts to write stories. In my defense, the first assignment they sent me on had me trying to type the name Olejniczak over and over again.

But I was in the door and hooked. I was a high school kid getting paid somewhere around $3.65 an hour to go watch sports.

Many thanks to those Courier guys from the early days for giving me a chance.

I have many more still to thank.

Susan Whitaker-Zulk. She gave me my first full-time gig in journalism at the Spencer Daily Reporter.

The job was agricultural and business editor. I didn’t know much about writing on business, and embarrassingly for a native of Iowa, I knew less about agriculture.

It was a hard start to my career, but I did it to the best of my ability. It might have been the most important job I ever had. It taught me a lot about myself and how to persevere.

But after about a year, I knew in order to grow as a journalist I needed to start doing something more in my wheelhouse.

I eventually landed the best job I ever had at the Hampton Chronicle and Times as sports editor, a then twice a week publication. Brad Hicks was a tremendous mentor and I began to grow and grow as a writer, so much so, that after 18 months I drew the attention of Bill McIntyre at the Fort Dodge Messenger.

I left for Fort Dodge in fall of 1995 and for the next 2 1/2 years I grew even more as a sports writer.

It’s also at the Messenger where I was introduced to the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament on a larger scale. Covering some really good Dodger teams that included Matt, Mark and Pat Rial, I found a passion.

Then my career came in full circle.

In the winter of 1998, my hometown paper, the Waterloo Courier needed a new sports writer. It was the paper I patiently waited to read every day growing up, waiting for my dad to finish it in the afternoon after he got home from his shift at John Deere.

It was my dream job and lived up to everything I thought it could be.

Over the next 23 years, I represented the Courier across the country. I covered three UNI Volleyball Sweet 16 appearances in Stockton, California, Gainesville, Florida and Long Beach, California.

I also took over the Division III National Wrestling Tournament beat and man, Jim Miller, Eric Keller, Dave Malecek and Chris Ortner have been important to my career as a wrestling writer.

I took over the Division I beat in 2007 when Evans retired, witnessing Mark Perry finally beating Jonny Hendricks in the national finals.

Wrestling became my thing and I got good at it. In 2011, I was named the National Wrestling Media Association Journalist of the Year. It was incredible honor.

I continued to also hammer away at the prep wrestling scene and in 2018, I received the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Presidents award before the state finals in Des Moines.

The honor recognizes an individual who has made an impact on the sport as either a participant, coach or promoter.

That was an incredible experience.

Wrestling has taken me to New York City, Philadelphia, Detroit, Cleveland, St. Louis, Oklahoma City and Pittsburgh to name a few locations.

I’ve covered events in Madison Square Garden and Yankee Stadium and stints as beat writer for Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa football have also taken me from coast-to-coast.

And there have been no more important destinations in my career when it comes to prep athletes as Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Fort Dodge.

There are other key figures in my career I need to mention, too.

P.K. O’Handley gave me an unprecedented inside look of the Waterloo Black Hawks, the six, seven-hour bus rides I took during playoff runs are worthy of a book alone.

Hockey has also been a big part of my career, and P.K., I will always be available for that exclusive book where you promised you would hold no stories back. So I will continue to hold P.K. to that.

While those are some of the highlights, there are 1,000s of great stories about area high school and collegiate athletes I’ve been so fortunate to tell and document.

Those stories were what it has always been about. I’ve mentioned a few of the awards I’ve won, but in reality the only thing that mattered most the last 23 years was the many Thank You sentiments from the Cedar Valley.

I’m not going anywhere far, and there is a chance you will see my name in a future Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Sports Section. But for now it is time to charge into my new position with the Alumni Development and Communications department at Wartburg.

I’m pretty excited to begin working with Ellen, Dani, Corey, Bethany and Miranda.

And, finally, pray for my wife of 20 plus years, Kelly, because I’m going to be home much more now. She says she is ready for it, but I’m not as certain.

