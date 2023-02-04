CORALVILLE – All great plans can be laid to waste in a matter of moments.

If you don’t believe that just ask Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union’s Erin Kirtley.

Kirtley, an associate director of the IGHSAU, was tasked with creating the first sanctioned Iowa girls’ state wrestling tournament a little more than a year ago.

Girls' State Wrestling: Luft shares heartwarming moment after state title performance CORALVILLE – Lilly Luft’s hand was raised and she was spun around by an official so all the …

Kirtley put in hundreds if not thousands of hours preparing for Thursday and Friday’s two-day event at Xtream Arena.

She formed an advisory board of girls’ wrestling coaches that worked diligently to provide useful feedback. Kirtley had many meetings with what she describes the "rock star" staff at Xtream Arena, where the IGHSAU held a highly successful girls’ state volleyball tournament in November.

Every detail was checked and rechecked. The IGHSAU was ready.

Within an hour of opening doors chaos ensued when the box office called and said they were out of tickets.

“I was, ‘What was our plan for a sellout,‘” Kirtley said “We did not have a plan.”

There were logistical plans for what the IGHSAU knew it was responsible for like removing some cheerleaders, athletes and coaches from reserved seating and similar obstacles.

But there was no plan for selling 1,600 tickets online Wednesday and then another 2,300 between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, even though tickets had been on sale for most of the week.

At that point, with fans still outside, they had to stop selling tickets to the jam-packed arena that has 5,100 fixed seats.

It was a problem, Kirtley admits, that should not have surprised them.

“It was beautiful chaos that was ensuing Thursday morning that we really weren’t planning for, and that is what we’ve learned about wrestling is that is just how it goes,” Kirtley said. “Really, girls’ wrestling exceeded everybody’s expectations all season, so why should it stop at the state tournament?

“It was a great surprise on Thursday morning, but since then it has ran smoothly.”

So, there was a ticket snafu. That is disappointing for all parties.

But in all honesty, it was a nearly flawless two days filled with great wrestling and capped off with special moments during the finals.

It would be hard to argue it wasn’t a great success.

At the start of the year 188 programs began the first sanctioned girls’ wrestling season and the end, 155 of them qualified at least one wrestler to the state tournament.

No one team dominated, and the 14 state champions all came from different programs.

The stands were full both days, and the fans were the people who put the X in Xtream Arena.

Both Kirtley and IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger felt the event was a success.

“I have sort of thought about it,” Berger said. “People who knew Dr. Cooley (former IGHSAU director Wayne E. Cooley) … I remember in an interview of his he talked about how when you ever showcase the Iowa Girl, she never fails to show up and perform.

“I thought about that today when these girls came out, because they are better than they were in November. The progress they have made since November is noticeable to me, which is awesome for them because of all the hard work they did to get here.”

Successful doesn’t mean it can’t be better, and Kirtley has lot of ideas on how to make it better.

“There are things now we would do differently and plan to do differently next year,” Kirtley said. “I have little notes everywhere. I have a yellow legal pad full of them. I have notes on my computer. Every staff member and everybody I have talked to that is integral in running this I’ve been telling to take notes, take notes, take notes.

“That is what we do as an organization. We take pride in taking notes, recapping and making it better year to year for all of our sports. We value feedback. We value making it better and the challenge of making it better.”

The big question is, as popular as girls’ wrestling has become in such a short amount of time, when will be the time to add an additional day or add another class?

Berger and Kirtley say the Iowa Girl will tell them.

“We have a lot of data to analyze, sit down and be thoughtful about it,” Kirtley said.

Thoughtful is the key word.

There were 33 co-op/shared programs this season. Some of them are large. One indicator is when some of the programs begin breaking away from the shared teams and creating their own.

“It will be interesting to see who branches off and who still needs each other,” Kirtley said. “The thought process is you wait for things to grow so much where it feels like it is about to burst and then it is time to make moves. You don’t want to move early and watch it collapse.

“Yesterday was good in we are growing and growing and bursting at the seams with fans. The questions is with more days, more classes do we sell it out every time? Are we bursting at the seams every time?”

One thing Kirtley is on board with, at least in the thought process, was adding an afternoon or night session and making it a 2 ½ or 3 day event.

“Now we understand the timing pieces of it, so adding an afternoon or evening session the day before makes sense,” Kirtley said. “We are also to the point if we want a dual team tournament, when do you have that?

“We are going to have a lot conversations about some dates and stuff and how we fill that.”

But there are definitely dedicated individuals who want to make the tournament better.

“I will tell you Erin Kirtley has put her heart and soul in this," Berger said. “We formed an advisory committee that was so very helpful. We listened to the coaches, and then we put our little pink things on – signing the brackets and how we introduce them and things.

“It is only going to get better as we go, because the girls are going to get better for sure. It has been a lot of fun.”

Cedar Falls head coach Ali Gerbracht, the very first state champion at the IWCOA sponsored event five years ago, agrees.

“Mind blowing for sure,” Gerbracht said of the championships. “I love seeing the growth. I love that girls fell in love with this sport. It is really awesome. The IGHSAU took that challenge on and made it the best tournament in the state for all sports in my opinion.”

You want credit?: Before the tournament I got wind of some frustration, negativity on social media that all the hype the IGHSAU championships were getting erasing the efforts of the participants and behind the scenes individuals that created and drove the movement to get girls’ wrestling sanctioned.

Gerbracht, the first IWCOA state champion, took exception to that negativity.

“No. No. No,” Gerbracht said, “When you are a pioneer you don’t need that credit. You were a pioneer to create opportunities for other girls. This is what has happened. You do not need recognition to … know you made a difference. I think it is understanding you had a part in this and you don’t need recognition for it.”