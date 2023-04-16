Surreal is the word us Americans would use.

For Wayne Jones…it has been down right bonkers.

In February of 2021 the English football world was set a twitter upon the announcement that movie star Ryan Reynolds and TV star Rob McElhenney had purchased a fifth-tier Welsh football club in northeast Wales.

In the 2 ½ years since, Wrexham, a city of 60-70,000 located not far from the English border and the cities of Liverpool and Manchester, has not been the same.

In August of 2022, Reynolds and McElhenney premiered a documentary about the purchase called ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ that can been viewed on Hulu. The series documents the events leading up to the sale and those that have followed.

A main player in the story of Welcome to Wrexham is Jones, the 40-year old owner of what might now be the most famous pub in the Wales, The Turf, if not all of England.

The story of Wrexham, the famous actors/owners and Jones’ pub, is how my crazy idea friend, now the most famous sports/weather reporter in the United States (AKA Mark Woodley) and I found ourselves inside the Turf in mid-February.

After watching the documentary, I had to see this place, the town and the Racecourse, the home stadium for Wrexham A.F.C., and ask Jones how his life has changed ... so we booked the trip.

It was an absolutely BONKERS experience. We met some great people, learned a few things such as at English football matches it is against the law to consume an alcoholic beverage within eyesight of the pitch, to name one.

Our journey started with the documentary and our adventure story started with The Turf, a less than a 25-yard pitching wedge shot from the Racecourse.

You can’t find a better ambassador of not only the Wrexham Football Club, but the city of Wrexham, too, then Jones.

Jones granted a few minutes of his time or at least the amount of time it takes to down a few pints, to tell us his story.

The story starts with a piece of advice Reynolds gave him before the documentary premiered.

“He said be prepared for a lot of tourists,” Jones recalled. “That was an understatement.”

In the months since Welcome to Wrexham premiered, Jones said tourists have visited his pub in droves.

“I regularly pinch myself to make sure it is true,” Jones said. “I have met thousands of tourists and my tiny role in it being next door is making them feel warm and welcome as possible.”

Woodley and I spent parts of three days at the Turf … not all in one stretch … but multiple visits and each and every time we witnessed Jones in long conversations with tourists.

On our first night in Wrexham, when some locals found out we were Americans, we were directed to a table and then our new friend announced loudly, ‘MORE AMERICANS’ and that led to more revelry at other pubs in Wrexham with more locals, and a few more Americans.

Jones says for the most part it is Americans and Canadians who make the trek to see the Turf, the club and catch a match.

The weirdest?

“We had a group of 10 Malaysian chaps that flew over…that was pretty bizarre,” Jones said. “They flew in, had a few pints at the Turf, watched the game, thankfully we won for them, and then flew straight back.

“I thought that was bonkers because 10 years ago we couldn’t get people from three, four miles away to come watch them because they were struggling. But anybody that goes out of their way to get on a plane or a boat or whatever it may be to get here to watch a fifth-division football team…it blows my mind a little bit.”

The story of Wrexham and how Jones became a bit part in it starts with McElhenney becoming interested in English football through British actor Humphrey Ker, who writes for the Apple TV show, Mythic Quest, another show McElhenney stars in.

In summary, and much of this is covered in the documentary, McElhenney became intrigued by the English Football League Pyramid where teams can be promoted to a higher league or demoted to a lower league (Premier League is the top followed by Championship League, League One and League two) based on results.

Long story short McElhenney convinced Reynolds to be his partner and began the process of taking over Wrexham, a club with a long, proud tradition but had fallen on hard times and had been demoted all the way to the fifth tier, something called non-league football or the National League, where it has resided for the past 15 years.

Now the end goal is attempting to get Wrexham promoted all the way to the Premier League.

McElhenney and Reynolds have went all in from acquiring high-profile players, to investing millions of dollars into the Racecourse, the oldest international football stadium in the world, and now home to a MUSCO lighting system, with MUSCO being the Iowa based company whose headquarters are in Oskaloosa and manufacturing operation in Muscatine.

Now with three matches left, Wrexham leads the National League and is on the verge of being promoted to League Two.

And for Jones it has been BONKERS.

“First reaction,” Jones questions when asked what he felt when it was announced whom the new owners would be. “Without swearing it would be difficult to put into words. I remember when I first heard it could be Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney … nonsense.

“But when it was confirmed it was these two high-profiled guys I still didn’t believe it. Two and a half years on I still probably don’t believe it truth be told.

Jones likes to say Wrexham has hit the jackpot, but at the same time he says McElhenney and Reynolds have held true to their word…this wasn’t just going to be a publicity stunt.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know them and they are down to earth guys,” Jones said. “Obviously they are really successful but they want the best for the football club, and I think more importantly they want what is best for the community which they have always said.

“Our fans are probably the most incredibly loyal and passionate supporters you could ever wish to meet and I know a lot of people say that, but this club has seen more dark times than it has seen light times. The fans have always rallied around and always been around to dig them out of whatever hole they might’ve found themselves in.

“I’m a local lad, I know the people and they are wonderful. They are working class and I see this as a reward for them and all the years they stuck with the club. Out of all this experience, that is what I’m most pleased for because I know these people, I am these people.”

On match days, the Turf is packed with locals and TOURISTS and usually has a long line out the door. It is uniquely an incredible experience.

Jones wasn’t the only incredible person we met in Wrexham.

We also got a private tour of the Racecourse from team radio announcer Mark Griffiths, who gleefully told us he had never seen a single Ryan Reynolds movie before Reynolds took over the club. And possible one of his favorite stories is about the time McElhenney called him on his cell to talk about the documentary.

In summation, Griffiths, who had long been a huge fan of Always Sunny in Philadelphia, was a bit excited when an unknown number from Beverly Hills popped up on his phone. So was his wife, and before he knew what was happening Rob and his wife had what he described as a wonderful 10-minute conversation about cats before Mark and Rob got down to the real purpose of the phone call.

Griffiths also had Woodley and I appear on the halftime radio show of Wrexham’s match with Scunthorpe United as guests.

“It is 100 percent surreal this has happened to us,” Griffiths said. “I have seen us in the second tier of football, where we were for four years and after that it has been horribly downhill ever since. But it does feel bizarre and that is part of what is wonderful.

“The whole place feels different. The people are really proud of the place. My job (Griffiths is a volunteer with Wrexham) is a teacher and the way kids view coming from Wrexham now…we are no longer a town that is near Liverpool and Manchester. We are now the place that Ryan Reynolds and Ryan McElhenney choose. The difference in civic pride is astonishing.”

So, yeah, it was an absolutely BONKERS experience.