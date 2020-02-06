College wrestling: Wartburg's Rumph just scratching the surface

Now a sophomore in college, Rumph is the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 133 pounds for the Knights and his background story adds intrigue to tonight’s Battle of the Burgs where No. 1 Wartburg (15-1) will host longtime rival and No. 2 Augsburg University (6-1) at 7 p.m. inside Levick Arena.

As new as wrestling was to him in high school, college wrestling or even wrestling in college was a foreign language to Rumph. But as he got better and better, including a third-place finish at Flo Nationals in 2018, it was apparent Rumph had the potential to wrestle beyond high school and college coaches had certainly taken notice.

One of those coaches was Wartburg’s Eric Keller.

“I went to Portage. I had a great visit with him and his mom,” Keller said. “I left feeling pretty good about it. About two or three hours later as I was driving back, Kris called me and said he was going to Augsburg. I could not believe it because that is how good the visit was.”

So, Rumph moved to Minnesapolis in August of 2018. He spent less than a week as a resident of Minnesota.

