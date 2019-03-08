ROANOKE, Va. -- The terms Wartburg College coach Eric Keller wanted to use Friday afternoon, he could not say on the record.
To summarize Keller's take on the Knights opening session of the 2019 NCAA Division III wrestling championships at the Berglund Center ... it was not great.
Defending national champion Brock Rathbun was pinned twice and eliminated. First-time qualifiers Brady Kyner at 125 and Brady Fritz at 141 saw third-period leads evaporate in losses.
"It obviously wasn't the start we wanted," Keller said. "Losing Brock, that hurts.
"Here is what is important. Where do we go from here," Keller added. "That is life. When you get knocked on your butt and face adversity, you got to respond. That is exactly what needs to happen now."
The morning started off fine for Wartburg, the three-time defending champions.
Kyner scored a 6-2 victory over Collin Wickramaratna of Ursinus in a 125-pigtail match. Then things went sideways for the Knights.
Rathbun, seeded third, was slowly but surely built a 7-4 lead over Ricky Cavallo of Johns Hopkins in a pigtail at 133. But that all vanished when Cavallo hit a cow-catcher and pinned Rathbun in 5 minutes and 37 seconds. Then later in the session, once again Rathbun led after a period over Ferrum's Levi Englman. But Englman tilted Rathbun once for a 4-2 lead, and the second tilt resulted in a pin.
It was learned later that Rathbun, a Type-1 diabetic, his blood-sugar levels were off the charts causing him to feel ill.
"He wouldn't use that as an excuse," Keller said.
The third whammy for the Knights in the morning session saw Fritz, a freshman, lead returning all-American Joseph Ferinde of Johnson & Wales, 3-2, with riding time and under a minute left in the match when Fritz got taken to his back and pinned in 6:29.
Wartburg rallied as freshman Kris Rumph hit a blast double with two seconds left to beat Ryan Snow of Brockport, 4-2, at 149.
The Knights then got three straight bonus wins as Cross Cannone majored Tyler Marsh of WPI, 10-2, at 157. Kyle Briggs pinned Malik Settles of New England College at 174 and Bowen Wileman registered a pin over Wade Ripple of Wabash at 285.
Augsburg College advanced all nine of its qualifiers to the quarterfinals and scored 12 bonus points lead after Session I with 22 points. Johnson & Wales is second with 16.5, Loras College third with 13.5 and Wartburg is fourth with 10.
Tonight's quarterfinals start at 6 p.m.
