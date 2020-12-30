College wrestling: Wartburg embracing opportunity to wrestle Iowa State

Wartburg wrestles with tough NCAA decision WAVERLY – Joe Breitbach joined the Wartburg College wrestling program as a freshman in 1967.

It is the first time Wartburg has faced a Division I opponent since losing to Wisconsin, 17-16 on tiebreakers, during the 2011-12 season. Current Knight assistant Landon Williams wrestled in that dual.

“When Nov. 6 didn’t work out we got together to figure out what was the next possible best thing to do and Jan. 3 was the first opportunity to do it,” Keller said. “We’re excited. It is a great opportunity and that is what I’ve told our kids that it’s a great opportunity and let’s go embrace it.”

Dresser said he reached out to Keller so far in advance because he felt like it would be good to get a program that has a great following and has done such a great job over the years on his schedule.

“We approached Grand View and couldn’t make it work,” Dresser said. “But I thought just starting out instead of bringing in a team from the East Coast, somebody that was a smaller, mid-major D-I that it be nice to do this and get some interest in the state of Iowa.