College wrestling: Wartburg advances to NWCA semifinals; UIU alive for fifth

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Top-ranked and top-seeded Wartburg College advanced to the Division III semifinals at the NWCA National Duals Friday.

The Knights, seeking their 13th NWCA Dual title, rolled in their opener, 45-0, over Millikin, before needing to win the final six matches of their quarterfinal to beat Baldwin Wallace, 24-15.

The Yellow Jackets recorded falls in two of the first four matches, and won a third, before David Hollingsworth started Wartburg’s rally with a 12-8 decision over Thomas West at 157.

The Knights followed with wins from Nathan Fuller at 165, Zane Mulder, a technical fall at 174, Jordan Bushey at 184, Massoma Endene at 197 and Damari Dancy at Hwt.

Wartburg will face Johnson & Wales in the semifinals. The Wildcats edged North Central 22-18, to advance. In the other semifinal, defending champion Wisconsin-La Crosse and Augsburg will square off.

In its opening win, the Knights got a technical fall from Joe Pins at 133, a major decision from Zayren Terukina at 141, and four pins to finish the match from Mulder, Zak Kozumplick, Endene and Eli Pannell at HWT.

Terukina also recorded a major decision against Baldwin Wallace.

In the Division II field, Upper Iowa opened with a 21-13 win over McKendree before falling to St. Cloud State in the quarterfinals, 28-7.

The Peacocks remained alive with a 24-19 win over Fort Hays State and face Nebraska-Kearney Saturday morning with the winner advancing to the fifth-place match.

Against Fort Hays, UIU got technical falls from Kaden Anderlik at 133, Tate Murty at 141 and Ethen Doty at 149, while Chase Luensman registered a fall in 6:10 over Blaise Ronnau at 165.