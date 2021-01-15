College wrestling: UNI's Moore has grown as a man, as a wrestler

CEDAR FALLS – Keegan Moore admits he made some missteps outside of the wrestling room at Oklahoma State.
But he feels when he tried to make right, tried to toe the line that he wasn’t getting much appreciation from the Cowboy coaching staff.
It is what led Moore, a Top-50 national recruit from Jackson, Minnesota coming out of high school in 2016 to leave Stillwater, Okla. and trek to a familiar place, the University of Northern Iowa where his older brothers Cooper and Paden had wrestled.
“It is a good place,” Moore said of Oklahoma State. “But they let you know you are replaceable. Obviously, my first couple of years…you can get into a little bit of trouble, nothing big, but it dampens the relationship you have with the coaches. But when I was doing things right I don’t feel I was getting a lot of respect. I don’t feel like I was being appreciated for the time I was putting in.
“Obviously, it was a different environment for me and in the end I had to come home to a place my brothers had been and felt that would be a lot better for me.”
Now, two and a half years since arriving in Cedar Falls, the person and wrestler Moore has always wanted to be is emerging. It has not come without its own trials and tribulations.
Just three months after wrestling for OSU at the 2018 NCAA championships in Cleveland, Moore announced his decision to transfer to UNI.
His arrival and new break on his collegiate career, however, soon hit a giant hurdle. Moore had barely been on campus months before he had to undergo Tommy John surgery which took him out of the room for nearly nine months.
“Not being with the team every day, grinding with them…it put me in a weird spot,” Moore said. “It was hard to not be able to jump in right away. I felt like I wasn’t contributing. I wasn’t growing as a person the way I needed to grow.
“Last year was a big year of growing. I dealt with more injuries, but I was able to stay on track and had a lot more consistency.”
While still trying to work his way back into the fold, Moore began to stack more and more good days together. His first roommate on campus was national champion Drew Foster. Foster’s day-to-day lifestyle was a template for growth.
All-American Max Thomsen was another source of inspiration.
“Max is one of the best examples I can think of as a leader,” Moore said. “Those are some guys I try to look at every day and be like. When I came to UNI it was those seniors that helped set the standard within the program and it took me a while to adjust to that and the good habits they had.
“It’s been about growing up as a man. It has been about being a better person, a better man and this program has helped me do that.”
Moore calls himself a new, refreshed man. He’s got a new lease on his career and showed what he is capable of doing on the mat with a pair of convincing wins in UNI’s victories over South Dakota State and North Dakota State last weekend, his first official matches in a Panther singlet since arriving on campus in June of 2018.
His coach, UNI’s 11th-year head man, Doug Schwab, sees the same thing.
“18-22 year olds… they grow up at different times,” Schwab said. “He made the choice. He made the choice of how I’m going to talk to myself, how I’m going to feed myself. He changed his life and he has to continue to do that. You never really have it down. You have to continue to renew.
“Keegan has grown so much as a person and a man. He came to the right place. He has worked through it. We coaches believe in him as a person, not just as a wrestler. Outside the wrestling room you have to live well, too. It all blends in. I’m really proud of the growth I’ve seen out of him.”
Moore is anxious to get back on the mat again.
Sunday that opportunity will come for Moore and his teammates when the Panthers travel to Ames to face Missouri and Arizona State at Hilton Coliseum beginning at 2 p.m.
“For the first time in a long time I feel free,” Moore said. “I have surrendered the outcome and what the Lord does with that it shall be it. I’m just going to go out there and wrestle, have fun and bask in competing and being a competitor.
“I’m hungry, I plan to make another statement. I feel I’m the best I have ever been. I’m faster and stronger. I feel like I’m experienced. I feel like I’m well prepared and the most evolved I’ve ever been.”
And Moore, who plans to return next season for one final go, is also anxious to continue on the path he is currently traveling, to continue to meet the standards of the UNI program and two Panthers in particular he’s followed from home to Cedar Falls.
“I kind of enjoy it,” Moore said of when fans tell him stories about his brothers. “I like hearing about all the good things they did here and how they are remembered because when people talk about them they are well respected. I find a little in enjoyment in hearing that stuff. Those are two guys who were damn good wrestlers and to be compared to those guys, I take it as a compliment.”