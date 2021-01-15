College wrestling: UNI's Moore has grown as a man, as a wrestler

Moore calls himself a new, refreshed man. He’s got a new lease on his career and showed what he is capable of doing on the mat with a pair of convincing wins in UNI’s victories over South Dakota State and North Dakota State last weekend, his first official matches in a Panther singlet since arriving on campus in June of 2018.

His coach, UNI’s 11th-year head man, Doug Schwab, sees the same thing.

“18-22 year olds… they grow up at different times,” Schwab said. “He made the choice. He made the choice of how I’m going to talk to myself, how I’m going to feed myself. He changed his life and he has to continue to do that. You never really have it down. You have to continue to renew.

“Keegan has grown so much as a person and a man. He came to the right place. He has worked through it. We coaches believe in him as a person, not just as a wrestler. Outside the wrestling room you have to live well, too. It all blends in. I’m really proud of the growth I’ve seen out of him.”

Moore is anxious to get back on the mat again.

Sunday that opportunity will come for Moore and his teammates when the Panthers travel to Ames to face Missouri and Arizona State at Hilton Coliseum beginning at 2 p.m.