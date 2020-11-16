College wrestling: UNI's Blockhus enters transfer portal

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa sophomore wrestler Michael Blockhus announced on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.

Blockhus was coming off a 22-10 season as a freshmen when he took fifth at the Big 12 championships and was seeded 13th for the NCAA Championships.

“I want to first off thank UNI wrestling family for everything they’ve done for me and I am thankful for their support with my time at UNI," Blockhus said in a Tweet. "My family and I have been blessed with so many opportunities throughout my wrestling career and I am thankful for every single one of them. This is a very hard decision but I have decided to enter the transfer portal for personal reasons and look forward to a new place to call home.”

Blockhus, who was a four-time finalist and three-time state champion wrestling for Crestwood and New Hampton as a prep, was expected to be one of the Panthers lineup anchors for the next three seasons.

Blockhus, who was fourth at the Midlands during his redshirt freshman was anticipated to wrestle at 149 this winter for the Panthers one season after manning the 141-pound slot.

