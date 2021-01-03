College wrestling: UNI releases 2021 wrestling schedule

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa wrestling team will host the who’s who of historic wrestling programs during its abbreviated 2021 season.

The Panthers released their schedule Sunday which includes home meets with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Iowa State inside the friendly confines of the West Gym.

The schedule also includes road duals at South Dakota State and Northern Illinois and neutral-site duals against North Dakota State, Missouri and Arizona State.

The Panthers open the season on Jan. 10 with duals against NDSU and SDSU in Brookings, S.D.

UNI returns a pair of 2020 NCAA qualifiers in Jack Skudlarczyk and Carter Isley. Head coach Doug Schwab enters his 11th season at the helm.

2021 UNI wrestling schedule

Date Opponent Location

Jan. 10 North Dakota State Brookings, S.D.

Jan. 10 at South Dakota State Brookings, S.D.

Jan. 17 Missouri Ames

Jan. 17 Arizona State Ames

Jan. 24 Oklahoma Cedar Falls

Jan. 30 Oklahoma State Cedar Falls