College wrestling: UNI releases 2021 wrestling schedule

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa wrestling team will host the who’s who of historic wrestling programs during its abbreviated 2021 season.
The Panthers released their schedule Sunday which includes home meets with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Iowa State inside the friendly confines of the West Gym.
The schedule also includes road duals at South Dakota State and Northern Illinois and neutral-site duals against North Dakota State, Missouri and Arizona State.
The Panthers open the season on Jan. 10 with duals against NDSU and SDSU in Brookings, S.D.
UNI returns a pair of 2020 NCAA qualifiers in Jack Skudlarczyk and Carter Isley. Head coach Doug Schwab enters his 11th season at the helm.
2021 UNI wrestling schedule
Date Opponent Location
Jan. 10 North Dakota State Brookings, S.D.
Jan. 10 at South Dakota State Brookings, S.D.
Jan. 17 Missouri Ames
Jan. 17 Arizona State Ames
Jan. 24 Oklahoma Cedar Falls
Jan. 30 Oklahoma State Cedar Falls
Feb. 5 at Northern Illinois Dekalb, Ill.