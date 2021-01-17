College wrestling: UNI can't tuck its head after tough loss to Missouri

In a back-and-forth match at 174, UNI’s Lance Runyon dropped a 9-6 decision to Peyton Mooco, giving up a takedown at the buzzer while trying to go for broke and a match winning score.

Then at 184, Keegan Moore hit a whip over for an early 4-0 lead over Jeremiah Kent. But Kent rolled through and came out on top of Moore scoring a pin in 2:22.

“We got the guy on his back for a second and then he was off and I think we are wading in some waters we don’t necessarily want to be trying reaching back and catch a guy instead of going basic and wrestling through things,” Schwab said.

No. 10 Isley capped off the meet with Missouri using a second period takedown and riding that to a 3-1 win over eighth-ranked Zach Elam.

“That was a great shot. That is a very high-level attack,” Schwab said. “I think he can do that more often, and give himself more opportunities throughout a match so it is 5-1 match, a 6-1 match.”

UNI was also supposed to dual Arizona State Sunday, but COVID protocols with in the Sun Devil program forced ASU to pull out of the scheduled duals.