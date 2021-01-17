College wrestling: UNI can't tuck its head after tough loss to Missouri

AMES – Northern Iowa recorded book-end wins over Missouri Sunday in a non-conference dual at Hilton Coliseum.
The results in-between left a lot to be desired.
Brody Teske opened the meet with a thrilling win, and senior Carter Isley finished it with a gritty victory, but in-between Missouri registered a pin, three technical falls and a major decision while rolling to a 34-6 win over the Panthers.
“Missouri has a good team…they beat us up today…there is certainly another level of fight we can put out there on display,” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said.
Now, two and a half years since arriving in Cedar Falls, the person and wrestler Keegan Moore has always wanted to be is emerging. It has not come without its own trials and tribulations.
The result was in stark contrast to the performance UNI put on a week prior where the Panthers were the aggressors and the wrestlers looking to score bonus in wins over North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
In some aspects, a shocking revelation for Schwab.
““If we get handled by anybody I’m going to be surprised,” Schwab continued. “We believe in our guys that much. Unfortunately, there were a lot of blowouts. There some matches we hand chances, but a lot of them they weren’t close. When you give up bonus points in four or five matches that is hard to overcome as a team.”
It started off well for UNI.
After a pair of wins over South Dakota State and North Dakota State to open the season, UNI head coach Doug Schwab was pleased with how his team let the fur fly.
Brody Teske fell behind early to Connor Brown at 125, but came roaring back in the third scoring a pair of takedowns, including one with nine seconds left to force sudden victory.
Then in a scramble, Teske finished on top for a 12-10 victory
Teske followed the same game plan in an extra match later. He trailed Iowa State’s Alex Mackall 3-1 heading into the third, but forced four stall calls and got a takedown near the buzzer for a 6-4 win.
“Teske is finding a way to win and nowhere near where his potential is,” Schwab said. “There is some confidence that he can wrestle through everything, wrestle through some positions. Even if he is done he doesn’t panic. To me, he is winning and he is not even hitting any leg attacks. He is winning and not getting to a lot of offense. You shore some of those things up and maybe those matches aren’t that close.”
Kyle Biscoglia saw Matt Schmitt rally to beat him, 4-3, at 133, with a pair of third-period takedowns.
“Bisco is controlling that match and then gives up a takedown and I think just panicked,” Schwab said. “He might have tried to hold the guy off instead of getting back to head position, get back to your wrist. When you’re trying to hold a guy off it is different it is like an avalanche caving in on you.”
Then the Tigers got rolling,
Allen Hart scored a technical fall over Drew Bennett at 141, and after Brock Mauller registered a 5-3 decision over Triston Lara at 149, Missouri got back-to-back technical falls from Jarrett Jacques and Keegan O’Toole at 157 and 165.
In a back-and-forth match at 174, UNI’s Lance Runyon dropped a 9-6 decision to Peyton Mooco, giving up a takedown at the buzzer while trying to go for broke and a match winning score.
Then at 184, Keegan Moore hit a whip over for an early 4-0 lead over Jeremiah Kent. But Kent rolled through and came out on top of Moore scoring a pin in 2:22.
“We got the guy on his back for a second and then he was off and I think we are wading in some waters we don’t necessarily want to be trying reaching back and catch a guy instead of going basic and wrestling through things,” Schwab said.
No. 10 Isley capped off the meet with Missouri using a second period takedown and riding that to a 3-1 win over eighth-ranked Zach Elam.
“That was a great shot. That is a very high-level attack,” Schwab said. “I think he can do that more often, and give himself more opportunities throughout a match so it is 5-1 match, a 6-1 match.”
UNI was also supposed to dual Arizona State Sunday, but COVID protocols with in the Sun Devil program forced ASU to pull out of the scheduled duals.
“It’s a young team and as a coach you are kind of like we are still early in the season and we have a lot time, but we are in middle of January,” Schwab said. “Everything is condensed and lessons have to be learned in double time, maybe even triple time now because you don’t have as many opportunities.
“I know we need to have a good week…leave here ready to go back to work. When you get your butt kicked what do you do? Do you respond or tuck your head? If you tuck your head then you don’t have a whole lot of chance. I’ve never been raised like that. I’ve never been coached like that.”
UNI hosts Oklahoma inside the McLeod Center next Sunday at 3 p.m. Iowa State will also wrestle Oklahoma and there will be several extra matches between all three programs.
Missouri 34, Northern Iowa 6
125 – Brody Teske (UNI) dec. Cody Brown, 12-10, SV, 133 – Matt Schmitt (MU) dec. Kyle Biscoglia, 4-3, 141 –Allen Hart (MU) tech. fall over Drew Bennett, 16-0, 4:22, 149 – Brock Mauller (MU) dec. Triston Lara, 5-3, 157 – Jarrett Jacques (MU) tech. fall over Cayd Lara, 19-4, 6:24, 165 – Keegan O’Toole (MU) tech. fall over Patrick Schoenfelder, 19-4, 6:34, 174 – Peyton Mocco (MU) dec. Lance Runyon, 9-6, 184 – Jeremiah Kent (MU) pinned Keegan Moore, 2:22, 197 – Rocky Elam (MU) maj. dec. Tyrell Gordon, 14-2, Hwt. – Carter Isley (UNI) dec. Zach Elam, 3-2.