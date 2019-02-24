DUBUQUE -- Including four regional champions, top-ranked and defending national champion Wartburg College qualified seven wrestlers for the Division III NCAA wrestling championships Sunday at the Lower Midwest Regional.
Defending 133-pound national champion Brock Rathbun was named the regional most outstanding wrestler after recording three falls in under 30 seconds and then scoring a major decision, 15-4, over Loras College's Brice Everson in the championship match.
The Knights also got regional wins from freshmen Kris Rumph at 149, defending 149-pound national champion Cross Cannone at 157, and Kyle Briggs at 174.
Rumph, ranked sixth, edged Loras' Kevin Kelly, 3-0, to win at 149.
Cannone ran his win streak to 61, he hasn't lost since losing in the 141-pound national finals in 2017, with a 6-2 decision over Brandon Murray of Loras.
Briggs, in his first year in the lineup, scored a 15-10 decision over Jake Voss of Coe.
Sophomore Brady Kyner at 125 and freshmen Brady Fritz at 141 each finished third and qualified. Bowen Wileman finished second at 285 for the Knights seventh qualifier.
The Division III championships are set to for March 8-9 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Va., and hosted by Ferrum College.
Augsburg College and Johnson and Wales University each qualified the most wrestlers with nine, while Wartburg and Loras have the next most with seven each.
The Knights have won the last three NCAA Division III championships and will be seeking their 15th overall title.
Luther College senior Michael Suarez took third at 165 to qualify.
