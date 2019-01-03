LOUISVILLE, KY — The message probably hasn’t been any different in any wrestling room across the country.
‘Think bigger.’
That is what Upper Iowa head coach Heath Grimm said to his Peacocks prior to the team leaving for NWCA National Duals in Louisville, Ky on Wednesday.
‘Think bigger.’
Just less than a hour south and east of Upper Iowa, Wartburg College head coach Eric Keller delivered the same talk to his Knights team before their departure for Louisville.
After ending the first half of their respective seasons — UIU at the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis, and the Desert Duals in Las Vegas for Wartburg — both coaches spent the holiday break imploring their wrestlers to start raising their level and their expectations.
“We are ready to start winning more, getting our hand raised more,” Grimm said.
The Peacocks, who took seventh last year in the Division II portion of the National Duals, open the duals against West Liberty University (W.V.) at 9 a.m. Friday in Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Expo Center.
UIU is coming off a ninth-place finished at the Midwest Classic as junior Justin Folley (fourth at 133) and sophomore Dalton Hahn (fifth at 184) were its top finishers in the 39-team field.
“That is definitely part of our process,” Grimm said of the Classic. “Last year, we had two place and finished 12th, but then finished fourth in the country.
“We don’t peak for it. It is a great reminder for our athletes to trust themselves. My mission for our guys is to get after West Liberty and get to St. Cloud State in the quarters.”
A victory in the first-round would pit UIU against Northern Sun Conference rival and the three-time defending national champion Huskies.
Grimm says his line-up is nearly set as national runner-up Maleek Williams is down to 125, and expected heavyweight Tristan Westerlund will make his season debut.
“We are close. It is time to break through,” Grimm said. “Coach Skaar (Nate) says it, ‘On page.’ We have to get on the same page and that is kind of what is going on, trying to get everybody on that same page.”
In Waverly, the 11-time NWCA National Dual champion Knights went a perfect 3-0 in the Desert Duals, but needed to win the final two matches to pull out a close 23-19 win over Colorado Mesa in its opening match.
“I thought we didn’t look great in that first round, but the guys responded,” Keller said. “We’ve had a good week of training, a hard training cycle and have laid off the last couple of days.
“The great thing about this tournament, is you get to see where you are at quickly, see the things you need to get better at and improve at.”
For much of the early part of the season, the Knights’ lineup has been filled with underclassmen as multiple times Wartburg has sent out as many eight freshmen or sophomores in a dual.
With that inexperience, Keller says you are going to have growth problems.
“It is about daily development,” Keller said. “We got to start thinking differently. It can’t be I’m just a freshmen or a sophomore. You got to start thinking big, training big. It is mindset more than anything.”
Wartburg is the second seed in the Division III portion, behind defending duals champ and long-time rival Augsburg, who ended the Knights six-year reign last year in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Wartburg has a first-round bye, and will face the winner of Worchester Polytechnic Institute-Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 11 a.m. in the second round.
The Division III field is comprised of 24 teams, including American Rivers rivals Coe College and Luther College. The Norse are off to a 5-2 start, including a 4-0 performance at the Gator Duals in Tennessee in their last competition.
The Division II field consists of only 18 programs.
“We are going to see this week exactly where we are at and how far we have to go, yet,” Keller added.
