College wrestling: Smaller Tyrell Gordon is a better heavyweight wrestler

CEDAR FALLS – Any person standing next to Tyrell Gordon will notice he is a big, big man.

But when Gordon stands next to another Division I heavyweight wrestler, he admits, he looks small.

Despite giving up more than 40 pounds in any given match, Gordon is confident he is closer than ever to his dream of becoming an all-American wrestler.

With multiple wins over Top 10 wrestlers already this season, the former Waterloo East standout will take on a pair of ranked wrestlers as part of the University of Northern Iowa’s big weekend.

The Panthers host Oklahoma State on Saturday night and Oklahoma Sunday.

At 12-5, with four of his five losses against ranked wrestlers, three in sudden victory, Gordon, a junior eligibility-wise, is looking to build his resume.

Gordon was recently ranked 11th at heavyweight in the NCAA’s first coaches’ rankings.

“I’m actually smaller than I was last year,” said Gordon, who began his collegiate career at 197 before transitioning into a heavyweight last winter.

Gordon made the NCAA championships last March in Detroit, winning a match, but almost as soon as he got back from Detroit he decided he needed to make a change.

His first visit was to UNI strength and conditioning coach Jed Smith.

“I’ve worked a lot with Jed,” Gordon said. “He gave me a lot of different meal plans, lifting plans and the main difference from last year is my body fat percentage (4.9%) went down despite the fact I gained 15 pounds.

“Since the start of two-a-days and stuff, I’ve leaned out even more. Our other heavyweight, John Gunderson, the first time he grabbed ahold of me this fall …he was convinced I was taking something (illegal). Now, he’s working with Jed every day.”

On any given day this winter, Gordon says, if he is wearing sweat pants, sweat shirt and has a phone in his pocket he hopes to crack 220. He said before he went into a recent practice he weighed 214.

So, how does he compete against bigger opponents? Gordon says first of all he listens to Panther assistant Lee Roper.

“Roper says it all the time: ‘You are the better athlete, so go out and prove it,’” Gordon said. “It has a lot to do with confidence, too. If they are going to shoot … realistically they should touch my legs. … I’m a lot faster than most, and that allows me to defend and get back on reattacks almost immediately.

“Also, with those bigger guys, I feel if I go at them for a full seven minutes they are not going to last. So it is becomes more of me pushing myself to a point where the other guy is not going to last.”

Gordon also has a new mindset.

“I feel like I have been around long enough, and that in a sense it was time to stop playing around and go do what I came here to do,” Gordon said. “Every day right now is more fun than the last, and at the same time I’m never taking a day for granted.”

Along with his new mindset, Gordon says he has more belief in his offensive abilities than he’s ever had.

He points to a recent 3-1 sudden victory loss to eighth-ranked Zach Elam of Missouri. Gordon said for the first five minutes he wasn’t following his new mantra of getting to his offense. Then in the third and sudden victory, he got to Elam’s legs and forced scrambles. Gordon lost the last scramble, but the fact he was forcing the action verified what needs to happen for him to have more success.

“Freshman year, I would not have ever taken a shot … almost wrestle not to lose,” Gordon said. “Now it is more belief in my offense and what I can do. Now I feel it has to be me getting more out of myself if I want to be where I want to be in March.”

