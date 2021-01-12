College wrestling: Schwab liked the creative wrestling his team showed

CEDAR FALLS – Doug Schwab is loyal to the bone.

Schwab is loyal to the University of Northern Iowa. He is loyal to Panther wrestling alumni. And he is super loyal to all of his athletes current and former.

And, he loves the Steelers.

The one thing that mad the 5-hour drive back from Brookings, S.D. passable is his Panthers wrestlers really well in a pair of dual wins over South Dakota State and North Dakota State.

“I’m a loyal fan, you stick with your team, no matter what. Even though that was pretty rough,” smiled Schwab of Pittsburgh’s loss to Cleveland in the AFC playoffs Sunday. “Our team competed well, otherwise it would’ve been a real rough ride home.”

UNI won 13 of 20 contested matches and five wrestlers went 2-0 – Brody Teske at 125, Triston Lara at 149, Pat Schoenfelder at 165, Lance Runyon at 174 and Keegan Moore at 184.

Five of the Panthers wins came by fall.

“Obviously it was good to get back out competing again,” Schwab said. “I think the thing I was most happy with is guys for the most part let it fly. Let the fur fly. What I mean by that is we asked them to take risks to give ourselves opportunities.