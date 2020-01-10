College wrestling: No. 2 Wartburg escapes upset, reach National Dual semifinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky – Newcomer Jordan Brandon needed a major decision to lift second-seeded Wartburg College to a 21-20 victory over Baldwin Wallace University in the quarterfinals Friday of the NWCA National Dual Meet Championships at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The Knights (8-0) opened with a 25-18 win over Millikin University, but struggled against Baldwin Wallace, winning just four matches.

But in those four wins Wartburg got falls from Brady Fritz over Tanner McHuge at 141 in 1 minute and 24 seconds, Charles City’s Max Forsyth at 165 in 1 minute over Benjamin Hooff and then a technical fall from top-ranked Kyle Briggs at 184 over Doug Byrne, 18-3.

Briggs got a takedown with five seconds left to secure the technical fall.

But after Zeckary Lehman upset fourth-ranked Kobe Woods at 197, 8-3, to allow Baldwin Wallace to take a 20-17 lead, the Knights needed something big from Brandon, a former Michigan state champion in high school.

Brandon delivered with a 12-4 victory over Jarod Miller, and push Wartburg into the semifinals for the 19th consecutive year.

He wrestled one match for the Knights at the Desert Duals in Las Vegas at the start of the second semester.