You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
College wrestling: No. 2 Wartburg escapes upset, reach National Dual semifinals
0 comments
breaking
NWCA NATIONAL DUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

College wrestling: No. 2 Wartburg escapes upset, reach National Dual semifinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky – Newcomer Jordan Brandon needed a major decision to lift second-seeded Wartburg College to a 21-20 victory over Baldwin Wallace University in the quarterfinals Friday of the NWCA National Dual Meet Championships at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The Knights (8-0) opened with a 25-18 win over Millikin University, but struggled against Baldwin Wallace, winning just four matches.

But in those four wins Wartburg got falls from Brady Fritz over Tanner McHuge at 141 in 1 minute and 24 seconds, Charles City’s Max Forsyth at 165 in 1 minute over Benjamin Hooff and then a technical fall from top-ranked Kyle Briggs at 184 over Doug Byrne, 18-3.

Briggs got a takedown with five seconds left to secure the technical fall.

But after Zeckary Lehman upset fourth-ranked Kobe Woods at 197, 8-3, to allow Baldwin Wallace to take a 20-17 lead, the Knights needed something big from Brandon, a former Michigan state champion in high school.

Brandon delivered with a 12-4 victory over Jarod Miller, and push Wartburg into the semifinals for the 19th consecutive year. 

He wrestled one match for the Knights at the Desert Duals in Las Vegas at the start of the second semester.

“It is one of those things we found ourselves dug into a hole. It was kind of that way from beginning of dual,” Wartburg coach Eric Keller said. “There is no reason we were in the spot we were in, but we were. Guys had to find a way. It wasn’t pretty. Definitely not how I wanted it, but the dug deep and that is what I’m happy with.

“You can tell (Brandon) is a gamer. Kind like basketball, there are guys who want the ball, want that last shot and he embraced that situation and he got it done.”

Wartburg got a pin from Briggs and a technical fall from Joe Pins at 133 to lead the Knights over Millikin.

Wartburg will wrestle third-seeded Wabash College at 10 a.m. Central tomorrow in the semifinals. Two-time defending champion Augsburg College faces Loras College in the other semifinal.

Luther College went 1-1 as the Norse lost to North Central (25-13), and then beat Wisconsin-La Crosse, 19-18 on criteria, getting a big Keenan Feldpausch victory at 285.

Upper Iowa went 2-1 Friday as the Peacocks opened with a 25-14 win over Gannon University, before falling to second-seeded McKendree University, 20-13, in the quarterfinals UIU remained alive with 24-11 win over the Colorado School of Mines.

The Peacocks have played in the top-eight the past seven years in the Division II field.

All-American’s Justin Folley at 133 went 3-0 for the Peacocks.

Eric Keller

Keller

Results

WARTBURG 25, MILLIKIN 18

125 – Joey Rivera (M) dec. Noah Padilla, 13-7, 133 – Joe Pins (War) tech fall over Nick Sabian (M), 16-0, 141 – Zayren Terukina (War) dec. Sean McKenna, 12-4, 149 – Brady Fritz (War) dec. Peter McCusker, 8-0, 157 – Shea Hartzler (War) Tristan Birt, 3-1 SV, 165 – Bradan Birt (M) dec. Max Forsyth, 7-3, 174 – Paul Calo (War) dec. Jake Tisza, 6-0, 184 – Kyle Briggs (War) pinned Tay,or McGiffen, 1:39, 197 – Logan Hagerbaumer (M) pinned Isaiah Cox, 5:48, Hwt. – Frank Tomaskovic (M) pinned Omar Begic, 4:30.

WARTBURG 21, BALDWIN WALLACE 20

125 – Jack Stanley (BW) dec. Brady Kyner, 3-0, 133 – Charles Nash (BW) dec. Owen McClave, 5-2, 141 – Fritz (War) pinned Tanner McHugh, 1:24, 149 – Stanley Bleich (BW) dec. Brock Rathbun, 5-3, 157 – Dalton Leightner (BW) tech fall over Martine Sandoval, 23-6, 165 – Forsyth (War) pinned Benjamin Hooff, 1:00, 174 – Lucas Salmon (BW) dec. Calo, 7-4, 184 – Briggs (War) tech fall over Doug Byrne, 18-3, 197 – Zeckary Lehman (BW) dec. Kobe Woods, 8-3, Hwt. – Jordon Brandon (War) dec. Jarod Miller, 12-4.

NORTH CENTRAL 25, LUTHER 13

125 – Robbie Precin (NC) pinned Sam Camacho, 2:37, 133 – Ian Mullen (NC) dec. Tyler Difiore, 8-4, 141 – Marc Fleenor (NC) Marcus Mandler, 12-2, 149 – Anthony Rink (NC) dec. Teagen Miller, 15-4, 157 – Rafael Roman (NC) dec. Michael Egan, 15-3, 165 – Tanner Weaver (Lut) dec. Marcello Macellaio, 6-4, 174 – Brok Montford (NC) dec. Jordan Thompson, 14-1, 184 – Ira Kuehn (Lut) dec. Cody Baldridge, 5-3, 197 – Donovan Corn (Lut) dec. Ben Bergen, 11-2, 285 – Keenan Feldpausch (Lut) dec. Cameron Martin, 6-1.

LUTHER 19, UW-LACROSSE 18 (Criteria)

125 – Tristan Jenny (UWL) dec. Camacho, 12-2, 133 – Josh Stenger (UWL) dec. Difiore, 8-3, 141 – Mandler (Lut) pinned Hayden Schlough, 1:02, 149 – Miller (Lut) dec. Tyler Schackle, 11-9, 157 – Grant Zamin (UWL) dec. Egan 16-2, 165 – Weaver (Lut) dec. Nick Fetzner, 9-4, 174 – Mitchell Hertel (UWL) dec. Skyler Shuman, 10-6, 184 – Kuehn (Lut) dec. Connor Williams, 6-2, 197 – Isaac Lahr (UWL) dec. Corn, 10-1, Hwt. – Feldpausch (Lut) dec. Adam Gusky, 6-1.

UPPER IOWA 25, GANNON 14

125 – Jared Hensley (UIU) won by forfeit, 133 – Justin Folley (UIU) dec. Austin Hertel, 6-1, 141 – Nick Young (Gannon) dec. Tate Murty, 12-5, 149 – Chase Luensman (UIU) won by forfeit, 157 – Evan Fisler (GU) dec. Mac Spotts, 5-4, 165 – Alex Farenchak (GU) dec. Brock Benitz, 4-1, 174 – Luigi Yates (GU) tech. fall over Dalton Nelson, 16-0, 184 – Dalton Hahn (UIU) dec. Joel Leise, 7-3, 197 – Nick Baumler (UIU) dec. Jud Ramage, 9-1, Hwt. – Triston Westrlund (UIU) dec. Gehrig Hutchison, 8-2.

MCKENDREE 20, UPPER IOWA 13

125 – Marcus Povick (MU) dec. Philip Ihde, 5-1, 133 – Justin Folley (UIU) dec. Charles McNeal, 15-8, 141 – Murty (UIU) dec. Jet Tryon, 16-3, 149 – Luensman (UIU) dec. Juwan Edmond, 7-3, 157 – Nate Smalling (MU) dec. Spotts, 7-1, 165 – Nick Foster (MU) dec. Benitz, 11-4, 174 – Josh Jones (MU) dec Jamie Gehling, 15-5, 184 – Hahn (UIU) dec. Dan Fillipek, 5-1 Sv, 197 – Ryan Vasbinder (MU) dec. Baumler, 4-1, 285 – Caleb Gossett (MU) dec. Westerlund, 13-3.

UPPER IOWA 24, COLOADO SCHOOL OF MINES 11

125 – Matthew Lavengood (CSM) dec. Ihde, 6-4, 133 – Folley (UIU) pinned Jake Woods, 1:57, 141 – Murty (UIU) dec. Wesley Rayburn, 8-5, 149 – Luensman (UIU) dec. Noah Ottum, 13-9, 157 – Ryan Fidel (CSM) dec. Spotts, 5-3, 165 – Skyler Lykins (CSM) dec. Chance Throndson, 6-2,  174 – Gehling (UIU) dec. Perry Rodenbeck, 4-3, 184 – Anderson Salisbury (CSM) dec. Hahn, 12-0, 197 – Baumler (UIU) dec. Nolan Funk, 12-5, Hwt – Westerlund (UIU) pinned Michael True, 4:24.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News