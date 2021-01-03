College wrestling: Iowa State opens with 35-6 win over Wartburg

AMES – The uphill climb NCAA Division III Wartburg College had Sunday at Hilton Coliseum was steep.
Division I Iowa State made sure to remind the Knights just how large of a climb it was.
It will be the first time Wartburg has faced a Division I opponent since losing to Wisconsin, 17-16 on tiebreakers, during the 2011-12 season.
The Cyclones won eight of 10 matches, seven of them by bonus, as Iowa State took care of business with a 35-6 win over Wartburg in the 2021 season wrestling opener for both programs.
“It was start. A good start in a lot of places,” Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser said. “It was definitely a different lineup than we thought we initially would have, but it is what it is. It was good to get started and that was the important part.”
Veterans and rookies alike looked good for the Cyclones who were without three starters – Jarrett Degen at 149, Sam Colbray at 184 and Marcus Coleman at 197.
Alex Mackall, one of four of ISU’s 10 starters to have wrestled inside Hilton, got the meet started with a 2 minute and 55 second pin of Owen McClave as the Cycones won the first five matches scoring a pin, two majors and two technical falls.
Freshman Zach Redding followed with a technical fall at 133 over Joe Pins. Senior Ian Parker majored Kris Rumph at 141, 9-1, and freshman Cam Robinson majored Brady Fritz at 149, 15-3.
Cyclone sophomore David Carr made it 24-0 with a technical fall at 157 over David Hollingsworth.
“Felt good to get out there and wrestling in Hilton,” Redding said. “I definitely felt like I wrestled to my ability, pushed the pace and got the win.”
“Overall, the young guys did good,” Carr added. “It was fun to watch them.”
Iowa State also got wins from Tate Battani at 184, Cuban freshman Yonger Bastida at 197 and Gannon Gremmel at heavyweight.
“It was a good start,” Dresser said. “Same level of feel we will get next week with Nebraska-Kearney and Loras. Then reality slaps us in the face when we get Arizona State and Missouri back-to-back.
Knight head coach says losing an opportunity like this is hard to process
“Today was good, but our reality hits us pretty quickly this month.”
Dresser added he expects to see Degen, who tweaked a knee in training this week, Colbray and Coleman back by the end of the month.
The competition is what the Knights craved and a gauge to see where they need to go before they open American Rivers Conference action Jan. 23 in Decorah against Luther College and Dubuque University.
There were bright spots, too, for Wartburg with back-to-back wins at 165 and 174.
ISU transfer Zane Mulder scored a takedown with 22 seconds left to edge former teammate Isaac Judge, 8-6, at 165. Mulder led 4-1 after one period, only to see Judge rally to take a 5-4 lead early in the third on an escape. But Mulder scored his third takedown of the match with 1 minute to go and then the winner late as he was the aggressor over the final two minutes
Briggs, ranked No. 2, was impressive against 14th-ranked Julien Broderson at 174.
After a scoreless first, Briggs scored a four-point nearfall from the top position and continued on the attack the rest of the way en route to an 8-1 victory.
“Up and down the lineup, I think we learned exactly what I hoped we would learn,” Briggs said. “What are our strengths and weaknesses? What are we going to look like under the lights?
“In a shortened season that we have there isn’t a lot of time to make adjustments and you need to know what you need to work on quicker. It will be very advantageous for us and I think that is the biggest takeaway. Now we go back and go to work.”
Iowa State 35, Wartburg 6
125 – Alex Mackall (ISU) pinned Owen McClave, 2:55, 133 –Zach Redding (ISU) technical fall over Joe Pins, 16-1, 7:00. 141 – Ian Parker (ISU) major dec. Kris Rumph, 9-1. 149 – Cam Robinson (ISU) major dec. Brady Fritz, 15-3. 157 – David Carr (ISU) technical fall over David Hollingsworth, 17-0, 4:42. 165 – Zane Mulder (Wartburg) dec. Isaac Judge, 8-6, 174 – Kyle Briggs (Wartburg) dec. Julien Broderson, 8-1. 184 – Tate Battani (ISU) major dec. Jordan Bushey, 15-7. 197 – Yonger Bastida (ISU) dec. Kobe Woods, 15-8. HWT – Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Jordan Brandon, 17-3.