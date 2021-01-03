College wrestling: Iowa State opens with 35-6 win over Wartburg

“Felt good to get out there and wrestling in Hilton,” Redding said. “I definitely felt like I wrestled to my ability, pushed the pace and got the win.”

“Overall, the young guys did good,” Carr added. “It was fun to watch them.”

Iowa State also got wins from Tate Battani at 184, Cuban freshman Yonger Bastida at 197 and Gannon Gremmel at heavyweight.

“It was a good start,” Dresser said. “Same level of feel we will get next week with Nebraska-Kearney and Loras. Then reality slaps us in the face when we get Arizona State and Missouri back-to-back.

“Today was good, but our reality hits us pretty quickly this month.”

Dresser added he expects to see Degen, who tweaked a knee in training this week, Colbray and Coleman back by the end of the month.

The competition is what the Knights craved and a gauge to see where they need to go before they open American Rivers Conference action Jan. 23 in Decorah against Luther College and Dubuque University.

There were bright spots, too, for Wartburg with back-to-back wins at 165 and 174.