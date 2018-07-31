EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Former Waterloo West two-time state champion wrestler Dale Anderson will be among five individuals inducted Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 27 as part of the Spartans 'Celebrate Weekend.'
Spartan director of athletics Bill Beekman said this about Anderson in a release, "Dale Anderson is one of the most decorated Michigan State wrestlers of all time. He excelled on the mat as just one of five two-time NCAA champion wrestlers in school history."
In addition to his two NCAA titles, Anderson was a three-time all-American and three-time Big Ten champion for the Spartans.
Anderson also excelled academically, posting a perfect 4.0 grade point average during his first NCAA championship season in 1967, and was selected as MSU's 1968 Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient. He later earned a law degree from the University of Virginia and went on to a notable career as an attorney and still practices Constitutional law.
Anderson's second NCAA title, which came at 137 pounds in 1968, came one match after his former high school teammate, Dan Gable, won at 130 pounds for Iowa State.
Anderson's victory in 1967 helped the Spartans win the team championship.
"The song `Respect' by Aretha Franklin was new then and it was kind of our theme song," Anderson said. "We took on that song as our own. The only way you get respect is to go out there and earn it. We went from not being able to get our girlfriends to come watch us wrestle to having thousands people at a meet.
"Things fell into place that season. We certainly didn't go into year thinking that we were going to win the national championship; we were nobodies in the wrestling world. We just wanted respect."
Both of Anderson's national championships came against the same opponent, Masaru Yatabe of Portland State. Anderson outlasted Yatabe, 3-2, in overtime after the match ended in regulation tied, 6-all, in 1967, before he prevailed, 9-5, in the rematch a year later. Anderson trailed 5-0 in that match before scoring the final nine points.
"Going into the 1967 championship match, I was so anxious and that totally wore me out," Anderson said. "I wanted to win so badly and when you want to win too much, you wear yourself out. I was so exhausted in that title match my junior year, yet was able to get it to OT and won."
"The 1968 match was a million times easier than the prior year," Anderson added. "Even though I was five points down at one point, I knew I could come back and beat him.
