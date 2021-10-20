Block, Riggins hope to have started pipeline to Iowa City

WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock could go four-for-four in traditional state wrestling titles this winter in Class 3A.

The Go-Hawks have that much talent left in their room after winning three-straight crowns.

But there is a subset of WSR wrestlers that are eying a different four-for-four accomplishment.

Last week, state champions Aiden Riggins, a senior, and Ryder Block, a junior, committed to wrestle for the University of Iowa.

In the days since, both Riggins and Block have been putting the pressure on teammates Jake Walker and McCrae Hagarty, both highly-regarded junior wrestlers, that are drawing interest from Division I programs nationwide to join the Go-Hawk bus to Iowa City.

“I told Morningstar (Iowa assistant Ryan Morningstar) he’s got to get McCrae and Jake, too,” said Block. “We got to go four-for-four with Go-Hawks to Hawkeyes. I’ve been hinting at McCrae and Jake to follow the trend.

“Yeah, we’ve been mentioning it here and there,” Riggins added. “They both have a lot of potential and are going to be pretty good. I think the Hawkeyes would be a pretty good fit for both.”

Riggins, ranked as a Top 40 recruit in the nation by MatScouts, projects as a 165-174 pound wrestler. He is 122-5 in his career at Waverly-Shell Rock and is coming off a 3-2 victory over future Iowa teammate Caleb Rathje of Ankeny in last February’s Class 3A 152-pound state championship match.

Riggins said he built a pretty good connection with Purdue and its coaching staff, before an Oct. 9 visit to Iowa City where he toured the Iowa facilities and took in the Hawkeye football team’s huge victory over Penn State.

“I had this vision of what I thought Iowa wrestlers were like and then I met them and it was exactly opposite,” Riggins said. “They are an awesome group of guys. It is a team that is really connected, like a family. They like to hang out on and off the mat. They aren’t just about their own success, but they are about everyone’s success and team success.

“Then there is the coaching staff. It really came down to the family like atmosphere and the coaching staff on why I choose to go to Iowa.”

Another key factor in the decision is both Block and Riggins had spent time in Iowa City training with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club at Iowa’s regional training center with current Hawkeye wrestlers.

“Building those bonds with the guys on that team, those prior relationships and being exposed to the program in that way helped,” Riggins said.

For Block, the choice was just a reaffirmation of a life-long dream.

Block’s dad took him to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for some of Iowa’s biggest dual meets as he grew up. He watched the Hawkeyes take on the likes of Penn State and Oklahoma State and was entranced by the atmosphere at those meets.

And then as a youth wrestler, Block followed a certain routine. After getting warmed up, he’d grab his electronic device and watch former Iowa national champion Brent Metcalf’s highlight video before his first match.

It was those two things that were in the back of Blocks’ mind when he went on that same recruiting visit to Iowa City as Riggins. The question was ‘I’m I going to Iowa just because I’ve been a life-long Hawkeye fan?’

“The visit confirmed to what I knew I wanted,” Block said. “The campus blew me away. The new facility (the recently announced $25 million standalone wrestling facility) is going to be the best in the world.

“So that entire day really kind of translated over to what I felt I wanted and now I get to be a Hawkeye, so that is pretty sweet.”

Block, who projects at 149-57, has two seasons left with the Go-Hawks and he has major goals.

In addition to winning four more team titles – dual and traditional and two more individual championships – he wants to finish his career on top, the very top.

“I really want to start climbing the national rankings,” said Block who is already a Top-40 2023 class recruit by MatScouts. “I want to be No. 1. It is a big mountain to climb, but I want to be No. 1.”

As close as Block and Riggins have been, especially traveling to different RTC’s over the summer, there is a little friction between them.

It all has do with whom left whom on the field by himself when they stormed the field after Iowa’s win over Penn State.

“It was so loud in Kinnick when Iowa started to come back,” Block recalls. “It was myself, Caleb (Rathje), Aiden, Drake Ayala, Wyatt Henson and Wyatt Voelker and we all ran on the field and I lost them. I think I got stuck on one end of the field and they were on the other. I couldn’t find anybody and I had to find my own way back to the dorms we were staying in.”

Riggins just laughed when told about Block losing touch with everybody.

“We were all following each other and Voelker and I jumped into this selfie with fan,” Riggins recalled. “I think Ryder kept going.

“Yeah, I’m going to blame Ryder on getting lost. It was all his fault,” Riggins finished laughing.

The commitments by Riggins and Block are making a banner two-year run for northeast Iowa wrestlers with both the 2022 and 2023 classes deep and talented.

Chet Buss two-time heavyweight state champion of North Butler (Greene) and Don Bosco of Gilbertville’s Garrett Funk are committed to Northern Iowa. Crestwood three-time state champion Carter Fousek has committed to Iowa State.

And Block is making Iowa’s 2023 class super strong as Southeast Polk’s Nate Jesuroga and Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter have committed to the Hawkeyes additionally.

“They are the top program in the country,” Riggins said.

“How could you not want to be around a program, a national champion program and that culture,” Block finished.

