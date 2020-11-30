 Skip to main content
Area wrestling preview: Dons, Go-Hawks poised to defend
AREA WRESTLING PREVIEW

Area wrestling preview: Dons, Go-Hawks poised to defend

The when and the where can wait for defending state wrestling champions Don Bosco of Gilbertville (1A) and Waverly-Shell Rock (3A).

For now, the Dons and Go-Hawks remain optimistic.

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising across the state of Iowa there is uncertainty whether the wrestling season which began on Nov. 16, the first official day of practice, can reach completion.

Competitions begin this week but already teams across the state are scrambling to find opponents as more and more school districts have sought waivers to go virtual. In those cases schools cannot participate in extra-curricular activities, including wrestling.

The domino effect from those waivers have seen numerous big tournaments canceled such as the Battle of Waterloo at Young Arena on Dec. 18-19, and two huge tournaments slated for this weekend, the Cliff Keen Invitational in Independence and the Dan Gable Donnybrook in Coralville.

Numerous dual meets have been postponed, too.

The 16-team Keith Young Invitational at Cedar Falls this Saturday has been reduced to an eight-team event, down from sixteen.

“Our administrators were concerned about how we were going to run a 16-team event, but then it kind of downsized itself with West Des Moines Valley, Ames, Kennedy and Jefferson among others dropping out,” Cedar Falls head coach Chris Ortner said. “It’s going to be an eight-team event. After all those teams dropped out our administrators asked us not to add any more. We’re still going to allow two spectators per athlete, but just downsize it to eight-man brackets.”

Ortner will now host Don Bosco, Norwalk, Charles City, Denver, Hudson, Dyersville Beckman and Mason City Saturday.

The end game, however, is what the Go-Hawks and Dons are mostly concerned with as both teams have enough firepower to win traditional team titles in February once again.

“I’m not really spending much time on it,” WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “The information changes so quickly. Right now we feel fortunate that we’re still in school and have been able to practice and getting opportunities to improve that others across the state aren’t getting.”

Like Whitcome, Don Bosco coach Tom Hogan is scrambling to find replacement duals and tournaments and says patience, diligence and flexibility will be paramount.

“I would rather see something happen now, a delay, a pause or a postponement,” Hogan said. “If we have to shut down I think everybody would want it to happen now so we hopefully get everything going back in the right direction and we have no issues at the end of the season.

“Like I’ve told a lot of people, let’s not panic. Let’s kind of roll with the punches and see where things lead us this year. There are going to be times when it is frustrating with events happening or not happening, but we got to be patient and work hard to get where we all want to be in February.”

On more selfish reasons, neither Whitcome’s or Hogan’s teams are anywhere close to full strength.

“Healthy would be an overstatement because we certainly are not,” Whitcome said.

With a pair of returning state champions – Ryder Block and Bailey Roybal – as well as state runner-up Aiden Riggins and three other state placewinners — McCrae Hagarty, Jake Walker and Luke Walker — the Go-Hawks have the most returning points in Class 3A with 113.5

WSR also returns state qualifier Cayden Langreck.

“We have a great group of kids coming back,” Whitcome said. “A group that has had a pretty good amount of success at the state tournament. It is a great core to build around and I feel like there are some kids that made major improvements and some new kids who are going to come in and contribute right away.”

Don Bosco with seven state placewinners, including four state runner-ups and one other qualifier return the most points in 1A with 121.5. Rival Lisbon returns 91.5 points and Underwood, which finished third behind the Dons and Lions last year, return three potential state champions in Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes and Nick Hamilton.

“We won’t have everybody right away,” Hogan said. “Because we have made deep runs in the state football playoffs we typically don’t get things figured out until Christmas time or after. This year is no different I’m not sure when we will get our full lineup out there.”

Jaiden Moore, Cael Rahnavardi, Cade Tenold and Carson Tenold all wrestled in the state finals last February. Garrett Funk, Michael McClelland and Cael Frost made the podium.

“Time is in our favor to get guys healthy and sorted out,” Hogan said. “We got a good group, a group that knows how to perform late in the season.”

Don Bosco has just two home meets this year, but they are biggies – Southeast Polk on Jan. 2 and Lisbon on Jan. 28.

Also in Class 1A, several standout out athletes are back.

North Butler junior Chet Buss is the defending champion at 285.

Hudson with Karter Krapfl and Tate Entriken and Denver with Joe Ebaugh and Isaac Schimmels each have two wrestlers back that reached the podium last season.

In Class 2A, Crestwood of Cresco junior Carter Fousek will seek his third state title and Union of La Porte City’s Adam Ahrendsen will look to capture his second.

Independence returns two state runner-ups – Brandon O’Brien and Isaiah Weber.

Defending team champion Osage returns Nick Fox, Averee Abben and Spencer Mooberry.

Carter Fousek

Fousek
Bailey Roybal

Bailey Roybal 
Adam Ahrendsen 2020

Ahrendsen

Breakouts

Class 3A

Returning state champions

106 – Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock)

113 – Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock)

120 – Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge)

132 – Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West)

138 – Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny)

145 – Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West)

160 – Ben Keuter (Iowa City High)

170 – Mickey Griffith (Des Moines Lincoln)

285 – Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf)

Returning area state placewinners

Kaden Karns (Waterloo West), seventh at 120

Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock), second at 132

Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls), eighth at 138

McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock), fourth at 170

Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock), fifth at 195

Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock), fifth at 285

Class 2A

Returning state champions

106 -- Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City)

113 – Carter Fousek (Crestwood)

126 – Matthew Lewis (Centerville)

145 -- Hayden Taylor (Solon)

160 – Adam Ahrendsen (Union)

Returning area state placewinners

Brandon O’Brien (Independence), second at 106 in 3A for Linn-Mar.

Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood), eighth at 106

Nick Fox (Osage), second at 120

Kolten Crawford (Union), fourth at 120

Isaiah Weber (Independence), second at 126

Averee Abben (Osage), fifth at 132

Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont), eighth at 138

Jackson Rolfs (Decorah), eighth at 145

Carson Babcock (New Hampton), fourth at 160

Spencer Mooberry (Osage), second at 170

Caden Collins (Charles City), fifth at 182

Jacob Reicks (New Hampton-Turkey Valley), sixth at 182

Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood), fifth at 220.

Class 1A

Returning state champions

106 – Gable Porter (Underwood)

113 -- Marcel Lopez (New London)

120 – Brandon Paez (Lisbon)

126 – Aidan Noonan (Cascade)

132 – Robert Avila (Lisbon)

145 – Nick Hamilton (Underwood)

285 – Chet Buss (North Butler)

Returning area state placewinners

Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco), second at 106

Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield), third at 106

Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley), fourth at 106

Joe Ebaugh (Denver), seventh at 113

Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR), sixth at 120

Garrett Funk (Don Bosco), fifth at 120

Michael McClelland (Don Bosco), sixth at 126

Isaac Schimmels (Denver), seventh at 132

Karter Krapfl (Hudson), sixth at 138

Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco), second at 145

Lawson Losee (Riceville), third at 145

Tate Entriken (Hudson), fifth at 152

Cael Frostt (Don Bosco), third at 152

Cade Tenold (Don Bosco), second at 160

Carson Tenold (Don Bosco), second at 170

Damon Meyer (South Winneshiek), sixth at 195

