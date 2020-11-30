Area wrestling preview: Dons, Go-Hawks poised to defend

Ortner will now host Don Bosco, Norwalk, Charles City, Denver, Hudson, Dyersville Beckman and Mason City Saturday.

The end game, however, is what the Go-Hawks and Dons are mostly concerned with as both teams have enough firepower to win traditional team titles in February once again.

“I’m not really spending much time on it,” WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “The information changes so quickly. Right now we feel fortunate that we’re still in school and have been able to practice and getting opportunities to improve that others across the state aren’t getting.”

Like Whitcome, Don Bosco coach Tom Hogan is scrambling to find replacement duals and tournaments and says patience, diligence and flexibility will be paramount.

“I would rather see something happen now, a delay, a pause or a postponement,” Hogan said. “If we have to shut down I think everybody would want it to happen now so we hopefully get everything going back in the right direction and we have no issues at the end of the season.