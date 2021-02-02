Black coordinators make Super Bowl history with Buccaneers

“A player is going to ask a coach, how are you going to make me better? He really doesn’t care if the answer comes from a male, a female, Black, white, brown, yellow, whoever. Just help me better. ... If you can teach, you can coach,” Arians said.

Bowles played for Arians in college at Temple and was defensive coordinator in Arizona for part of Arians’ head coaching stint with the Cardinals. Bowles was fired as head coach of the New York Jets shortly before Arians accepted the Tampa Bay job.

Under Bowles’ guidance, the Bucs have led the NFL is rushing defense each of the past two seasons. In addition, the team has improved from 27th in total defense in 2018 — the year before Bowles’ arrival — to sixth this season.

“Bruce has got a bunch of people who know how to coach. He’s not going to hire somebody just to hire somebody,” Bowles said.

“He assembled a very diverse staff of people that are very good at what they do and collectively work well together,” the defensive coordinator added. “That’s the biggest thing that you get out of all this. We’re all in it as one. We all have our own niche to make the team better.”