Beschorner, Trower inducted into Cedar Valley USBC Hall of Fame

A pair of long-time bowlers will be inducted into the Greater Cedar Valley USBC Bowling Association on Nov. 5.

Leo Beschorner began his bowling career 21 years ago at the age of 60. He has consistently averaged better than 200 pins per game with a high average of 218 in both the 2014-15 and 20155-16 seasons.

All-time Beschorner has 57 700 series, and has recorded three 300 games, three 299/298 games and two 290 games.

Beschorner has won tournament titles in State Knights of Columbus, Iowa State AMVETS and locally in the Maple Lanes Senior Match Games. He has also contributed as a league officer and as a member of the local Board of Directors.

Bernie Trower has been elected posthumously.

Trower began his Waterloo bowling career in the early 1960s and bowled his first 700 series in 1964. Trower was known as a solid team player and he helped his teammates to four championships in the Waterloo Courier Tournament of Champions which brought together league championship teams from all across Northeast Iowa at the end of each bowling season.

At the age of 59, Trower bowled the first of three 300 games. Six years later he record his second and at the age of 71 he recorded his third.

In addition to the two honorees, the Other Place on Ridgeway will be honored as the Sponsor of the Year.

Three Waterloo bowlers were honored at the Iowa State USBC Hall of Fame ceremonies in June.

Dave Gerst (skill), Gene Spears (ambassador) and Loretta Wander (meritorious) were inducted into the state hall of fame.

Gerst’s career spans 50 years dating back to 1968. In that time he has recorded 41 300 games, 18 800 series with a high of 847 adnd 15 299 games. He also has recorded 500 plus 700 series and won the Waterloo city title nine times.

Spears was inducted due to his support of the local association along with the Iowa State Senior Bowling Committee. He served on the Greater Cedar Valley USCA BA from 1999 to 2013. He has continued to volunteer with the local Hall of Fame.

As a bowler, Spears has recorded three 300 games, a 299 game, 298 game and a 297 game. His highest season average was 218.

Wander has been a tremendous supporter of the bowling in the Cedar Valley. Her service began in 1990 as she was one of two people selected to participate in the Future Leaders Program in Greendale, Wisconsin.

Since that time Wander has served in various capacities since 1992 when she served as a delegate to the Iowa State USBC from 1992-97; 1999-2016 and 2108 with the Women’s Association, and from 2007-16 for the Men’s Association.

Wander has held numerous other positions in her tenure, additionally,

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0