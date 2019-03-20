NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in a long while there’s no clear favorite to win the women’s NCAA Tournament. At least a half dozen teams, including No. 1 overall seed Baylor and defending champion Notre Dame, could be cutting down the nets in April.
Over the past 12 years, Tennessee, Baylor and UConn have made dominant runs that ended in titles. There have also been monumental upsets to stop these seemingly unbeatable teams.
This year’s bracket features some really good teams up top who have all lost to each other or, surprisingly, to unranked teams.
Baylor’s only loss this season was to Stanford in December. Notre Dame fell to UConn and unranked North Carolina but beat Louisville twice. The Cardinals topped UConn for the first time under coach Jeff Walz. Mississippi State ran through the SEC except for a slip against Missouri. The Lady Bulldogs also lost this season at Oregon, and they could face the Ducks again in the regional final in Portland.
ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo sees this season as something different from the past few years where one team stood above the rest entering March. In seven of the previous 10 years there was at least one unbeaten team going into the tournament.
“There was an overwhelming favorite going into the NCAA Tournament and the question was can anyone close the gap and compete with them? That’s not the narrative this year,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting. You can’t feel like you can go chalk in your brackets.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.