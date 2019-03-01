WAVERLY -- Wartburg College raced through the opening round of the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament Friday night with a 91-63 blowout of Bethany Lutheran.
The 11th-ranked Knights (25-3) took control early and led 46-26 by halftime.
Thirteen Wartburg players got into the scoring column with four in double figures. Tori Hazard had 12 points, Katie Lindeman 11 and Amanda Brainerd and Payton Draper 10 each.
The Knights shot 46 percent for the game and went 27 of 33 from the free throw line. They also outrebounded Bethany Lutheran (22-7) 47-29.
Wartburg hosts No. 9 Hope, a 67-55 winner over Wheaton, Saturday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.