Try 3 months for $3

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College raced through the opening round of the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament Friday night with a 91-63 blowout of Bethany Lutheran.

The 11th-ranked Knights (25-3) took control early and led 46-26 by halftime.

Thirteen Wartburg players got into the scoring column with four in double figures. Tori Hazard had 12 points, Katie Lindeman 11 and Amanda Brainerd and Payton Draper 10 each.

The Knights shot 46 percent for the game and went 27 of 33 from the free throw line. They also outrebounded Bethany Lutheran (22-7) 47-29.

Wartburg hosts No. 9 Hope, a 67-55 winner over Wheaton, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments