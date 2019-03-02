WAVERLY -- Wartburg College rode a dominant opening half to a 79-49 victory over ninth-ranked Hope Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament.
The Knights (26-3) advanced to face No. 13 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Friday at a time and site to be determined.
Saturday night, Wartburg blew out to a 25-12 first-quarter lead and then put together an even more impressive second quarter when it outscored Hope 25-4 for a 49-17 halftime lead.
The Knights shot 67 percent in the opening half and 55 percent for the game. Amanda Brainerd led five players in double figures with 15 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds. Kaitlyn Volesky also had 15, Adrienne Boettger added 14, Ally Conrad 11 and Emma Gerdes 10.
