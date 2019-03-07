WAVERLY — Anyone close to the Wartburg College women’s basketball program heard the noise.
No way, no how could a 31-1, Final Four team that lost all five starters, 76.6 percent of its scoring, 58.7 percent of its rebounding, 76.5 percent of its assists, 70 percent of its steals and 81.7 percent of its blocked shots put together another championship season and deep postseason run.
Never underestimate the power of chemistry, culture and commitment.
Friday night in St. Paul, Minn., Wartburg will take a 26-3 record into its third Sweet 16 in four years. The 11th-ranked Knights face 13th-ranked Wisconsin-Oshkosh (26-3) at 5:30 p.m.
“I knew we had a lot of talent and we had really good leadership,” says coach Bob Amsberry. “There was a lot of uncertainty in regard to how we would put that talent together and what we would end up looking like, but I knew we could be pretty good.
“We never worried about what we didn’t have. We were pretty focused on just taking the parts we have and trying to figure out how we could be our best.”
Amsberry’s players turned that preseason noise into sweet music.
“A lot of people said we were going to be down this year because we lost all our starters and quite a few people who came off the bench,” relates junior Katie Lindeman of Grundy Center, who is finally getting a chance to contribute after a couple of injury plagued seasons. “That for sure lit a fire in us. We don’t want to be down. We always want to win and we wanted to prove them wrong, and I think we’ve done that this year, for sure, and we’re not done.”
Senior Adrienne Boettger of Cedar Falls has stepped into a promiment leadership role while providing a team-leading 12.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
“I wanted to make sure we maintained the culture,” says Boettger, who originally planned to give up basketball and attend the University of Iowa before having a change of heart. “I got to watch a lot of really great people ahead of me and kind of see what worked and be led by some amazing people. I wanted to continue that.
“I think a lot of people became intentional about what we wanted to do. We know what that looks like from doing it in the past, at least the upperclassmen do. We know what that takes, and I think everyone bought into what that means to them personally and good things have happened because of that.”
Things didn’t click immediately. Boettger, Emma Gerdes of Cedar Falls and Kaitlyn Volesky of Mount Vernon were the only regular contributors (10-plus minutes per game) returning. Three talented transfers joined the program — Tori Hazard of Janesville, Payton Draper of Waverly and Amanda Brainerd from DeWitt.
“It took awhile,” Amsberry explains. “We had some players who went through some position changes as we were going along. That process took into sometime in November. I think those were really good changes and once we made those changes we were able to continue to move forward.”
Position changes and filling certain roles isn’t always easy, Boettger adds.
“It took some hard conversations and some honesty as a team,” she explains. “We have team meetings every once in a while to talk about things and I remember saying like, ‘We’ve had these (meetings) before in successful seasons. It feels hard. There are difficult times in the season when you wonder what you guys can do, and in our years where we’ve done really well we’ve had conversations about what we need to do different to be our best.’ I remember saying, ‘This works and we’ve got to buy in and do our roles to the best of our ability and good things will happen.’”
A decisive 20-point win over third-ranked St. Thomas on Dec. 30 was a valuable source of validation for the Knights.
“I feel like the St. Thomas game was a defining moment that, yes, we are a top team and we can compete with these teams up there,” says Lindeman.
This year’s team gets it done a little differently than those before them.
“I think we’re a better passing team, so we’re able to play a little bit differently on the offensive end,” notes Amsberry. “We share the ball really, really well. I think we’re No. 1 in the country in assists per game (19.8).
“We’re always going to hang our hat on defense. That is a carryover from last year. We do have more length, and that allows us to do some different things defensively.”
Wartburg has been a strong rebounding team, averaging 10.5 more rebounds per game than its opponents. The Knights also get to the free throw line. They’ve made 451 free throws in 588 attempts while their opponents have only attempted 357 this season.
“Part of that I think is our ability to pass the ball and get players in the right position who are getting the ball at the right time,” says Amsberry. “At the other end, we defend without fouling, and that’s a big key for us.”
Wartburg has dominated its first two NCAA Tournament opponents.
“I think Saturday (a 79-49 win over ninth-ranked Hope) in the first half was the best half of basketball I’ve ever had a team play on both ends of the floor,” says Amsberry. “We paid attention to detail on the defensive end and followed our scout as well as any team I’ve had. Then offensively, we dissected them. If we could play like that every night, it would be really had to beat us.”
Whatever happens this weekend, Boettger will cherish her Wartburg journey and her senior season. Of course she’d prefer a third trip to the Final Four.
“That would be so much fun,” she notes. “Even more fun because we weren’t supposed to. I know that doesn’t mean anything and we talk about how rankings don’t mean stuff, but it’s fun to prove people wrong.
“It would be awesome to go to another Final Four.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.